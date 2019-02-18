A Kahn Design

Meet the Chelsea Truck Co. ‘Silver Superhero’ Land Rover Defender!

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender

Marvel and DC Comics superheroes have been all the rage in theatres around the globe. Their characters fight evil, save the world, and often begin as regular, everyday people before being thrust into action. The new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI Hard Top Chelsea Wide Track started off in a similar way before it was transformed into the ‘Silver Superhero’.

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender

After being designed by a radioactive pen used by the famed Head Designer, Afzal Kahn, the Land Rover Defender was transformed by the Chelsea Truck Company into an eye-catching off-road powerhouse.

The new Land Rover Defender Hard Top Chelsea Wide Track known as the ‘Silver Superhero’ is dressed in a Silver body with contrasting Old England White roof and Satin Black accessories. The new Satin Black front bumper with integrated Tron lights, fog lights, and shadow chrome headlights matches the new sump guard; mesh hood vents; and bulging Defender Forest wheel arches for a more dominating look. At the rear sits a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover in case anyone questions its origins.

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender

The ‘Silver Superhero’ also comes with a loaded tool belt that’s ready to go through any kind of treacherous terrain. New 20 x 9.0 Mondial wheels finished in Volcanic Black wear 275/55/20 Cooper Discoverer A/T3 tires, and hide painted brake calipers. Hard-wearing mud flaps further add to its off-road looks and function. The final touch is a new twin cross-hair exhaust system neatly integrated into the rear mud flaps.

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender

Inside the Land Rover Defender ‘Silver Superhero’ is a new set of GTB front seats trimmed in quilted and perforated Black leather. Here, the center glove box, passenger dashboard, instrument binnacle, and more have been upholstered to match. The Chelsea Truck Company also installed a new Kahn billet steering wheel, vented machined aluminum pedals, a Churchill time clock, and new speedometer and tachometer combo for that extra touch of high-end tailoring.

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender

The new Chelsea Truck Company ‘Silver Superhero’ Land Rover Defender is currently available for £45,999.

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Defender Specifications

Exterior:
-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields
-X-Lander Front Grille with Headlight Surrounds in ABS Material
-Shadow Chrome Headlamps
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair
-Contrast Roof in Old England White
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-Front Bumper Replacement with Lights (2 x Tron Lights & 2 x Fog Lights)
-Sump Guard – Aluminum
-Defender Forest Arches
-275/55/20 Cooper Discoverer A/T3 Tires – Set of 4
-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 20 x 9.0 in Volcanic Black

Interior:
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red
-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Nappa Black Leather
-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel
-Instrument Binnacle in Leather
-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

Chelsea Truck Company Silver Superhero Defender Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you a fan of the new Chelsea Truck Company ‘Silver Superhero’ Land Rover Defender?

