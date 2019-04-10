One-of-one.

Land Rover has officially retired the original Land Rover Defender. The SUV will be missed by all, but the team at the Chelsea Truck Company has a very special one-off coach-built model for a special customer looking to continue to enjoy the iconic SUV’s legacy. Called the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose, the new SUV is a custom-built long-wheelbase powerhouse of off-roading muscle with a classic British style.

This Land Rover Defender began its life as a “standard” model until it met the team at Flying Hunstsman. Here, the team added on 400 mm of bodywork just in front of the windshield to go along with a longer wheelbase, giving it the ‘105’ designation.

The Volcanic Rock Satin Land Rover Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose also gained a new 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 engine with 430 horsepower going through a six-speed automatic gearbox. This goes along with a new upgraded braking and suspension system that is more than capable of handling punishing off-road obstacles. Additionally, there’s a set of Defend 1984 Heritage steel wheels measuring 16 x 9.0 in Satin Black shod in 297/75/16 Cooper tires. Toughened rubber mud flaps are positioned at the rear and neatly integrate the twin cross-hair exhaust system with 100 mm tailpipes.

Visually, the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is more commanding and rugged than ever before without sacrificing its old-school character. A new square-shaped extended fender kit has been added with integrated vents and bolt apertures for a muscular look. Up front, there’s a new bumper with integrated lights, Tron ring lights, fog lights, and an X-Lander grille, while a new sump guard sits below. Tubular side steps make entry and egress a breeze while a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly sits at the rear.

The cockpit of the new Defender is more comfortable than ever before. Here, new GTB seats sit at the front and rear and have been trimmed in leather and tweed along with the center glovebox and console with integrated push-button start and gearbox display. A three-spoke Satin Silver steering wheel faces the driver, who also benefits from vented and machined aluminum foot pedals and a Churchill time clock fascia. Even the roof headliner has been trimmed in quilted Black nappa leather.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is a coach-built one-of-one model and is currently available for £149,999.

Chelsea Truck Co Land Rover Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Specifications

Exterior:

Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

X-Lander Front Grille Inc. Headlight Surrounds

Front Bumper Replacement inc. Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel (2 x Tron Ring lights & 2 x Fog lights)

Front Bumper Sump Guard – Stainless Steel

Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

Tubular Side Steps

Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber

Twin Crosshair Exhaust System inc. Exhaust Shields in Stainless Steel – 100mm Tailpipes

Chelsea Truck Company Black Spare Wheel Cover

Interior:

Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Door Entry Sill Plates

Hard Wearing Rubber Floor Mats

Heated Front Seats

Chelsea Truck Co. Red Time Clock Fascia Insert

Interior Chelsea Truck Company Name Plate

Interior Investing in British Industry Badge

Other:

Custom Rev Counter Fascia

Silver Paint Detailing

Exterior Flying Huntsman Plaque

Sports Performance Exhaust

Paint Detailing on Front Grille & Side Vents

Extended Coach built Chassis

Sun visor Re-upholstered in Leather – Pair

Interior Hardware & Grab Handles in Billet Finish

Defend 1984 Heritage Steel Wheels – 9×16″ in Satin Black

285x75x16″ Cooper Tires

Push Button Start

6 Speed Automatic Gearbox

6.2 GM 430 BHP Engine

Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Leather & Tweed

Electronic Gearbox Display

Extended Bonnet Release Cable

Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert

Clear Front Light Lenses

Extended Wheel Arches in Satin Black

Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather

Roof Headlining in Diamond Quilted Black Nappa Leather

Complete Color Change – Volcanic Rock Satin

Investing in British Industry Logo

Extended Bonnet with Custom Bonnet Vent

Source: A Kahn Design

