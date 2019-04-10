One-of-one.
Land Rover has officially retired the original Land Rover Defender. The SUV will be missed by all, but the team at the Chelsea Truck Company has a very special one-off coach-built model for a special customer looking to continue to enjoy the iconic SUV’s legacy. Called the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose, the new SUV is a custom-built long-wheelbase powerhouse of off-roading muscle with a classic British style.
This Land Rover Defender began its life as a “standard” model until it met the team at Flying Hunstsman. Here, the team added on 400 mm of bodywork just in front of the windshield to go along with a longer wheelbase, giving it the ‘105’ designation.
The Volcanic Rock Satin Land Rover Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose also gained a new 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 engine with 430 horsepower going through a six-speed automatic gearbox. This goes along with a new upgraded braking and suspension system that is more than capable of handling punishing off-road obstacles. Additionally, there’s a set of Defend 1984 Heritage steel wheels measuring 16 x 9.0 in Satin Black shod in 297/75/16 Cooper tires. Toughened rubber mud flaps are positioned at the rear and neatly integrate the twin cross-hair exhaust system with 100 mm tailpipes.
Visually, the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is more commanding and rugged than ever before without sacrificing its old-school character. A new square-shaped extended fender kit has been added with integrated vents and bolt apertures for a muscular look. Up front, there’s a new bumper with integrated lights, Tron ring lights, fog lights, and an X-Lander grille, while a new sump guard sits below. Tubular side steps make entry and egress a breeze while a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly sits at the rear.
The cockpit of the new Defender is more comfortable than ever before. Here, new GTB seats sit at the front and rear and have been trimmed in leather and tweed along with the center glovebox and console with integrated push-button start and gearbox display. A three-spoke Satin Silver steering wheel faces the driver, who also benefits from vented and machined aluminum foot pedals and a Churchill time clock fascia. Even the roof headliner has been trimmed in quilted Black nappa leather.
The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is a coach-built one-of-one model and is currently available for £149,999.
Chelsea Truck Co Land Rover Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Specifications
Exterior:
Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
X-Lander Front Grille Inc. Headlight Surrounds
Front Bumper Replacement inc. Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel (2 x Tron Ring lights & 2 x Fog lights)
Front Bumper Sump Guard – Stainless Steel
Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
Tubular Side Steps
Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber
Twin Crosshair Exhaust System inc. Exhaust Shields in Stainless Steel – 100mm Tailpipes
Chelsea Truck Company Black Spare Wheel Cover
Interior:
Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
Door Entry Sill Plates
Hard Wearing Rubber Floor Mats
Heated Front Seats
Chelsea Truck Co. Red Time Clock Fascia Insert
Interior Chelsea Truck Company Name Plate
Interior Investing in British Industry Badge
Other:
Custom Rev Counter Fascia
Silver Paint Detailing
Exterior Flying Huntsman Plaque
Sports Performance Exhaust
Paint Detailing on Front Grille & Side Vents
Extended Coach built Chassis
Sun visor Re-upholstered in Leather – Pair
Interior Hardware & Grab Handles in Billet Finish
Defend 1984 Heritage Steel Wheels – 9×16″ in Satin Black
285x75x16″ Cooper Tires
Push Button Start
6 Speed Automatic Gearbox
6.2 GM 430 BHP Engine
Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Leather & Tweed
Electronic Gearbox Display
Extended Bonnet Release Cable
Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert
Clear Front Light Lenses
Extended Wheel Arches in Satin Black
Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather
Roof Headlining in Diamond Quilted Black Nappa Leather
Complete Color Change – Volcanic Rock Satin
Investing in British Industry Logo
Extended Bonnet with Custom Bonnet Vent
Source: A Kahn Design