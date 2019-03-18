A Kahn Design

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender

Military Inspired British Design.

The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show was a big event for the Chelsea Truck Company team. Not only did they debut their Homage 2 edition but they also unveiled the Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender

The newest exclusive creation was designed by Afzal Kahn and completely reimagined with a classic British style and a brawny military look. A host of mechanical upgrades have also been added to back up the new look of the rugged SUV including a new suspension lift kit, axles, and half shafts. There’s also a new set of extended wheel arches with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures that add an extra 6.0 inches on each side. This gives the Vanguard Edition some powerful proportions with a 2,090 mm width, 3,990 mm length, and 2,190 mm height.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender

The new Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender boasts a two-tone Gloss and Satin Black exterior with aspects such as the fenders, roof, and more wearing the softer finish. Up front, there’s new bumper, cross-hair military headlights, and Kahn fog lamps flanking an X-Lander grille. A new bumper sump guard sits beneath for protection while mesh side and hood vents sit above to provide cooling.

Beneath the bodywork sits a new set of Mondial Retro alloy wheels measuring in a Volcanic Black finish measuring 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear with 275/55/20 Cooper Discovery A/T3 all-terrain tires. New tubular side steps make entry and egress easier for occupants. At the rear, new 100 mm stainless steel twin cross-hair exhaust outlets are neatly integrated into the toughened rubber mud flaps.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass are a pair of new GTB Sport seats in soft quilted and perforated leather. The same upholstery is worn by the instrument binnacle, center glove box, passenger dashboard top and grab handle, rear door panel, and door panels and trims. Hard-wearing floor mats protect the cabin during off-road excursions. Drivers of the Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition benefit from a new double-three-spoke steering wheel in billet brushed satin aluminum and Black leather along with machined aluminum foot pedals, Churchill time clock fascia, and billet gear and transfer sticks.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender

The new Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Land Rover Defender was shown at the Geneva International Motor Show alongside the new Heritage 2 Defender model. Only a select few models will be made and sold through the Chelsea Truck Company with prices starting at £90,000.00.

Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Gallery

