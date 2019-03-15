Featured Fitment: Widebody Aventador with PUR LX12.V2 Wheels

Racing inspired.

The Lamborghini Aventador is the definition of an exotic. It has all the presence, performance, and prestige that you could ask for in a super car. The team at Infinite Motorsport got their hands on one and made it even better thanks to a heavy dose of modifications, Liberty Walk widebody kit, and PUR Wheels.

This Lamborghini Aventador rolled into Infinite Motorsport in Thailand with the goal of becoming nothing short of a show-stopping, race-inspired exotic. The team installed a full Liberty Walk widebody kit with extended fenders, new front aerodynamics, aggressive rear diffuser, and monstrous rear wing spoiler. While this looks stunning on its own, Infinite Motorsport added on a new custom Yellow, Red, and Black vinyl livery.

What really makes the Lamborghini Aventador a true eye-catching exotic are the new PUR Wheels. For this project, the Infinite Motorsport team needed a set of three-piece wheels with a wide footprint and could meet specific fitment requirements. The new limited-edition PUR LX12.V2 forged wheels were the perfect match.

The PUR LX12.V2 wheels are specially-made three-piece forged wheels with five jagged carbon fiber blades integrated neatly into the spokes to create a turbine-like design. For this fitment, the Lamborghini Aventador wears the new PUR LX12.V2 wheels with a deeper than normal lip because of the aggressive concave profile and lower offset.

Partially hiding beneath the flared fenders thanks to the new Airrex suspension are the PUR LX12.V2 wheels sitting in an aggressive staggered fitment. Each wheel sports a Gloss Black face and matching Gloss Black lip as well as sticky Pirelli tires sporting Yellow font that works perfectly with the Aventador’s color scheme.

This Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador by Infinite Motorsport isn’t just a garage queen either, you can catch it speeding around the track and being driven the way that it should be – fast.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador

Wheels: PUR LX12.V2

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black face and lip

Other:

Body: Liberty Walk widebody kit

Exterior: Custom vinyl wrap

Suspension: Airrex adjustable suspension

Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador with PUR LX12.V2 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: Infinite Motorsport

Photography Credit: Zentrady Oat (@zentrady_lb)

Do you like the exotic widebody design of this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador with custom PUR LX12.V2 wheels by Infinite Motorsport?