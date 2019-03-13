This is the new McLaren Senna GTR

Faster than any McLaren outside of F1.

The most extreme track-only car from McLaren was just unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show and it’s already sold out. Just one year after the Senna GTR Concept was unveiled, the new production version of the McLaren Senna GTR had its covers taken off in Geneva. The newest car from Woking is the pinnacle of on-track performance outside of a Formula 1 racer, and only 75 owners will be able to experience the driving fun.

“The McLaren Senna GTR is a perfect example of our determination to bring our customers the Ultimate expression of track driving performance and excitement,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset to be an extreme track car, but the 2018 McLaren Senna GTR Concept suggested how much more further we could go and now, free from the constraints of road car legislation and motorsport competition rules, we have pushed the limits of what is technically possible to advance circuit driving capability to another level entirely.”

The new McLaren Senna GTR doesn’t have to conform to any road or racing regulations, which allowed designers and engineers to create a truly unrestrictive vehicle with the ultimate performance.

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine is the most powerful version of the motor yet. The M840TR produces an incredible 814 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque in the McLaren Senna GTR. That’s 25 horsepower more than the standard Senna thanks to a recalibrated engine control unit and removal of the second catalytic converter. Unlike the concept’s side exhaust layout, the pipes now exit below the tail, allowing for the shortest, quickest, and lightest solution.

Thanks to the low overall weight of the McLaren Senna GTR, engineers were able to achieve a 648 bhp-per-ton power-to-weight ratio, beating every other McLaren Automotive car on the road or track currently in production. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed Seamless Shift Gearbox (SSG) with launch control fiction and three driving modes: Wet, Track, and Race.

Forming the basis of the McLaren Senna GTR is the McLaren Monocage III-R central structure that includes a carbon fiber safety cell with integrated roll cage and harness mounting points. The chassis is 1.3-inches lower than the standard Senna at 47 inches in height, has a 3.0-inch wider front track, and 2.7-inch wider rear track. Despite these dimensions and the addition of track equipment, the McLaren Senna GTR is 22 lbs. lighter than the Senna.

In its lightest form, the McLaren Senna GTR weighs just 2,619 lbs. thanks to an extensive use of innovative materials and the removal of creature comforts such as touch screens and audio systems. Even the windshield and side windows are made from polycarbonate while the dihedral doors have a manual release mechanism.

Instead of the variable ride control suspension found in the standard Senna, the McLaren Senna GTR uses an aluminum double wishbone setup with springs, uprights, and anti-roll bars developed from the GT3 cars in the brand’s customer racing program. There’s also four-way adjustable dampers and solid bushes with adjustable camber.

Hitting the pavement are center-locking 19 x 10J front and 19 x 13.0J rear lightweight forged alloy wheels that are wider and larger than GT3 regulations allow. New 285/650/19 front and 325/705/19 rear Pirelli racing slicks provide traction. Behind the wheels of the McLaren Senna GTR are six-piston front, four-piston rear forged aluminum Monobloc calipers with 15.4-inch layered carbon-ceramic discs with machined cooling vanes. For extra braking performance, the airbrake function integrated into the rear wing provides 20-percent greater maximum deceleration than the standard Senna model.

The aerodynamics of the McLaren Senna GTR have been significantly improved over its standard, road-legal counterpart. Downforce peaks at 2,205 lbs. while the 1,763 lbs. of downforce that the standard Senna generated is achieved at a speed that’s 15-percent slower thanks to a new downforce ‘curve’ while benefitting from lower drag. New active aerodynamics are used such as aero blades flanking the Low Temperature Radiators and a new articulated rear wing elements.

In order to achieve this incredible figure, engineers reprofiled the front splitter and reduced the size of the rear diffuser compared to the components found of the Senna GTR Concept. New dive planes are positioned on the front corners and vortex generators are used on each side of the car to stabilize airflow beneath the car. The rear wing has been redesigned and has been inspired by LMP1 racers with its endplates that are connected to the body. The wing sits farther back with its trailing edge outside the body’s footprint, allowing it to be coupled with the diffuser to optimize aerodynamics. The active aerodynamics system also allow the wing to be ‘stalled’ for maximum speed while utilizing the automatic drag reduction system (DRS).

Inside, the McLaren Senna GTR is all business. The left-hand-drive-only layout is adorned with an FIA-approved lightweight carbon fiber racing seat with six-point FIA harness. Customers can also opt for a passenger seat at no cost. The touchscreens, folding instrument cluster, and steering wheel from the standard Senna have been removed and replaced with race-spec units. A single driver screen displays essential data while gearshift LEDs are displayed on the top edge. A center display shows images from the rear-mounted camera. A new pit-to-car radio has been installed along with a forward-facing and cabin-facing camera system. All of the buttons have been laid out in a simple and functional way to allow drivers maximum focus on the track. Air conditioning has also been retained for hot days on the track.

The new McLaren Senna GTR will be limited to a production of just 75 units, with each one already being spoken for shortly after the unveiling of the Senna GTR Concept last year. The successor to the F1 GTR and P1 GTR will be priced at £1.1 million plus taxes with deliveries starting in September, 2019.

McLaren Senna GTR Specifications

Engine:

Type: M840TR

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 814 bhp

Maximum Torque: 590 lb-ft.

Transmission: Seven-speed SSG

Dry Weight: 2,619 lbs.

Power-to-Weight Ratio: 684 bhp-per-ton

McLaren Senna GTR Gallery

Source: McLaren

Is the McLaren Senna GTR the ultimate track-spec racer ever made?