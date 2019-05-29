Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: McLaren 720S with Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

Nardo Grey in LA.

The McLaren 720S is an impressive machine on its own. It packs some serious power, an exotic futuristic design, innovative technology and materials, and an unparalleled driving experience. But one customer wasn’t content with that, so they took it to RDBLA in Los Angeles for some upgrades and a new set of Brixton Forged wheels.

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

The McLaren 720S is the definition of an exotic super car. Under the hood is a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that is an evolution of the unit found in the 650S. Here, the engine produces 710 horsepower at 7,000 RPM and 568 lb-ft. of torque at 5,500 RPM. That’s good for a 0-62 mph sprint of just 2.9 seconds. It takes just 7.8 seconds to reach 124 mph while the ¼-mile can be obliterated in just 10.3 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at 212 mph.

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

But that just wasn’t enough for this McLaren 720S owner, so the team at RDBLA got to work.

RDBLA gave this McLaren 720S a full forged carbon fiber aero kit from 1016 Industries that features a new hood, fenders, lower front lip, side skirts, rear wing, and rear diffuser. Poking out from the rear fascia are two Fi Exhaust outlets that emit a ferocious sound from the newly-tuned 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The entire vehicle, save for the 1016 Industries forged carbon aero kit, is dressed in a custom Nardo Grey vinyl wrap to give it a smooth exotic look.

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

Beneath the fenders sits a new set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series wheels. These two-piece forged wheels help cut weight at the wheel hub for better overall performance while providing the super car with an even more eye-catching design. Each wheel sports a Polished Olympic Bronze with Satin Clear finish to contrast the Nardo Grey wrap perfectly.

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

This fitment sees the Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series wheels installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup that’s larger than the stock fitment and closes any kind of wheel/fender gap. The larger fitment also enables larger 245/30/20 and 325/25/21 Michelin tires to be used as well.

Nardo Grey McLaren 720S Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels by RDBLA

This custom Nardo Grey McLaren 720S with Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series is the perfect example of a super car with extreme style and performance.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 720S
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series
Wheel Finish: Polished Olympic Bronze (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Tires: Michelin
Front Tires: 245/30/20
Rear Tires: 325/25/21

McLaren 720S with Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: RDBLA
Photography: Woyshnis Media

Do you like the custom look of this McLaren 720S with Brixton Forged PF10 Duo Series wheels by RDBLA?

