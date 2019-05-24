Get Ready for the Wörthersee GTI Treffen 2019 – The Week Before!

Burnouts and Loud Noises.

Every year, thousands of automotive enthusiasts gather for the annual Wörthersee GTI Treffen in Wörthersee, Austria. The summer tourist destination hosts the biggest Volkswagen and Audi gathering in Europe and it has grown into a multi-week convention of automotive fun.

While Volkswagen and Audi are the main stars of the show, there’s a whole boatload of German-made vehicles along with American and Japanese tuners. Why? Because who doesn’t love cars?

In the week leading up to the Wörthersee event, enthusiasts flood the streets of the resort town and love to show off. Thankfully, most of it is on camera for us to enjoy.

So, sit back, turn up the volume, and have yourself a time!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

What were some of your favorite cars at the Wörthersee GTI Treffen 2019?