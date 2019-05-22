Featured Fitment: Rolls-Royce Ghost with PUR RS37.V2 Wheels

Pure Luxury.

There’s nothing like a Rolls-Royce when it comes to opulent handcrafted luxury. These British machines are the pinnacle of class and prestige, and have a commanding road presence that is difficult to match. This Rolls-Royce Ghost came into SR Auto Group in Vancouver and left with an awe-inspiring fitment thanks to a new set of PUR wheels.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost blends British affluence with power and authority. Beneath the Spirit of Ecstasy lies a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 engine churning out 563 bhp at 5,250 RPM and 605 lb-ft. of torque at 1,500 RPM. That’s good enough to send the 5,400-lb. beast to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and to a top speed of 155 mph – all while comforting occupants with unmatched sumptuousness and leisure.

That kind of impressive performance and luxury deserves a set of wheels that match. Here, SR Auto Group installed a new set of PUR RS37.V2 wheels. These lightweight monoblock forged wheels are made specifically for Rolls-Royce models and feature a complex star-shaped spoke design with a concave profile that radiates extravagance and luxury.

For this fitment, the Rolls-Royce Ghost was equipped with the PUR RS37.V2 wheels in a staggered 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 10.5 rear fitment with the latter boasting a deeper concave. Each wheel features a Gloss Brilliant Silver face and Gloss Black windows that matches the shimmering Silver finish across the vehicle. Completing the fitment are Basics lowering links that reduce the ride height for a smooth and classy look.

This Rolls-Royce Ghost is going to be cruising through summer in style thanks to its new PUR RS37.V2 wheels and lowered suspension from SR Auto Group.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Rolls-Royce Ghost

Wheels: PUR RS37.V2

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver Face and Gloss Black Windows

Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 10.5

Suspension: Basics Lowering Links

Rolls-Royce Ghost with PUR RS37.V2 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

Do you like the looks of this Rolls-Royce Ghost with PUR RS37.V2 wheels?