Meet the Chelsea Truck Co. Defender to Commemorate the Royal Baby!

Celebrating the newest member of the royal family with a British SUV.

Afzal Kahn and his team at the Kahn Group have unveiled many different vehicles over the years to celebrate special occasions with the Royal Family such as the Queen’s Jubilee, 60th Coronation, the Royal Wedding, and more. Now, with the Royal Baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor being welcomed to the family, it was only fitting that Kahn and his team unveiled a vehicle to commemorate the occasion.

To pay tribute, Afzal Kahn and the Chelsea Truck Company designed and created the Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track fitted with the famed ‘4 HRH’ registration plate.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate the happy couple, on the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor on behalf of myself and everyone at The Chelsea Truck Company and Kahn Design,” said the Afzal Kahn.

“As a proud Englishman, this is our way of wishing Meghan Markle, all the best in her journey as a mother to baby Archie.

“I know the likes of Pugata Jewellery have taken our lead and unveiled a stunning Collarette to celebrate the happy occasion.”

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track is tough, rugged, and ready to take care of any kind of baby-hauling duties it may encounter. The entire SUV is covered in a Jet Black 3D texture paint that, when combined with the extended fenders with integrated bolt apertures and vents, gives it an incredibly masculine and brawny look.

The new Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track is visually imposing thanks to a new X-Lander front grille, bumper with integrated lighting, shadow chrome headlights, and headlamp surrounds. A new lower bumper sump guard adds a layer of protection for those off-road excursions while a new front roof wing spoiler adds a level of sportiness to the SUV.

Beneath the fenders of this mighty royal SUV sits a 2.0-inch suspension lift to further improve its off-road capabilities. Here, a new set of Defend 68 wheels measuring 16 x 9.0 at the front and rear sit proudly in a Satin Black finish with 285/75/16 tires. Toughened rubbed mud flaps beg for drivers to hit the trails with the rear pair neatly integrating the cross-hair exhaust outlets.

Inside, the Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track has been refined for royalty. The factory front and rear seats were replaced with new Sports GTB seats upholstered in a soft quilted leather. That same leather upholstery was also applied to the center glove box while the instrument binnacle and door cards sport Black leather. Drivers also get the benefit of a new Satin Silver Kahn billet steering wheel and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £89,999.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Roof in Satin Black

-2 Inch Suspension Lift

-Defend 68 Alloy Wheels – 9×16″ in Satin Black

-285x75x16″ Renegade Tires – Set of 4

-Front Roof Wing with LED Lights

-Crystal Clear LED Indicator Light

-Crystal Clear LED Front Side Light

-Crystal LED Rear Stop Light

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Crystal LED Rear Indicator Light

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

Interior:

-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Investing in British Industry Logo

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Is the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track the perfect vehicle for the Royal Baby?