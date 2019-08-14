A Kahn Design

Get ready for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design!

Posted on

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design

Clean British luxury.

It was only a matter of time before Rolls-Royce jumped on the SUV bandwagon like other luxury marques. Their new Cullinan is all about the opulence, prestige, and craftsmanship that the company has been known for throughout its history. Now, the team at Kahn Design is giving a peek into what they have in store for the high-end British SUV.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a clean, rounded square shape and the team at Kahn Design has been able to take that to the next level without creating an overly flashy, or gaudy machine. The new Black Label Edition by Kahn Design is a classy yet bold machine that’s looking to command the road.

While details and images are limited until it makes its official debut, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design is debuting in a Black Sapphire paint with Gloss Black detailing. New Satin Black exhaust tips protrude from the rear fascia for a sportier look. A new set of Kahn Type 55 wheels measuring 24 inches in diameter feature a two-tone finish and the original Rolls-Royce center cap, adding to the SUV’s road presence.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design will be officially making its global debut soon, so stay tuned!

Source: Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Porsche 911 Turbo S
843
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6 Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6
729
Hennessey Performance

Get Ready for the Hennessey Performance Goliath 6X6!
TECHART 718 TECHART 718
658
TechArt

TEACHART adds some Fun to the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman!
Dodge Viper vs Dodge Viper Drag Race Crash Dodge Viper vs Dodge Viper Drag Race Crash
534
Viral Videos

Apparently, Some Dodge Viper Owners Can’t Drive Straight!
Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels
494
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Liberty Walk Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels
Novitec Model 3 Novitec Model 3
370
Novitec Automobile

Novitec works their Magic on the Tesla Model 3
Mahk new Chevrolet Blazer Mahk new Chevrolet Blazer
350
Viral Videos

Watch Mahk Roast the newest Fans of the Chevrolet Blazer!
Novitec 488 Pista Novitec 488 Pista
122
Novitec Automobile

Get Ready to Fly with the Novitec Ferrari 488 Pista!
To Top