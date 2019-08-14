Clean British luxury.

It was only a matter of time before Rolls-Royce jumped on the SUV bandwagon like other luxury marques. Their new Cullinan is all about the opulence, prestige, and craftsmanship that the company has been known for throughout its history. Now, the team at Kahn Design is giving a peek into what they have in store for the high-end British SUV.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a clean, rounded square shape and the team at Kahn Design has been able to take that to the next level without creating an overly flashy, or gaudy machine. The new Black Label Edition by Kahn Design is a classy yet bold machine that’s looking to command the road.

While details and images are limited until it makes its official debut, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design is debuting in a Black Sapphire paint with Gloss Black detailing. New Satin Black exhaust tips protrude from the rear fascia for a sportier look. A new set of Kahn Type 55 wheels measuring 24 inches in diameter feature a two-tone finish and the original Rolls-Royce center cap, adding to the SUV’s road presence.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design will be officially making its global debut soon, so stay tuned!

Source: Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Label Edition by Kahn Design?