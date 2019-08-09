Novitec works their Magic on the Tesla Model 3

Style, Handling, and Comfort.

The electric vehicle revolution is starting and Tesla is spearheading the change in the automotive world with their range of cars and SUVs. The Tesla Model 3 is the electric alternative to German mid-size sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and BMW 3-Series. Now, Novitec is making it even sportier thanks to a full aerodynamic, chassis, and interior upgrade program.

Visually, the Novitec Tesla Model 3 is more aggressive and commanding thanks to a new naked carbon fiber aerodynamic package. This lightweight kit offers a precision fit and can be had in naked carbon fiber or painted by Novitec.

The new Novitec Tesla Model 3 kit features a new front spoiler lip that sits below the factory bumper and helps to cut down on lift at high speeds. This is balanced out by a new diffuser and spoiler lip combo sitting at the rear that generates downforce while adding a more muscular appearance. Finishing off the new look is a new set of Novitec rocker panels visually lowering the electric sedan on each side.

Beneath the fenders sits a new set of Novitec NV2 wheels. These forged wheels are produced by Vossen and offer a high-strength, lightweight wheel option specifically for the Tesla Model 3. The new Novitec NV2 wheels feature a five double-spoke design with a windmill-like directional pattern that optimizes brake cooling. Each wheel is made for a specific side and axle of the Tesla Model 3 in order to rotate in the airstream to optimize brake ventilation.

For the new Novitec Tesla Model 3, the new NV2 wheels are sized in a 21 x 9.0J front and 21 x 10.0J rear setup with corresponding 245/30 ZR21 front and 295/25 ZR21 rear high-performance tires. Customers can also have the new NV2 wheels finished in 72 different color combinations with a brushed or polished surface.

Sitting behind the new forged wheels is a choice of suspension tuning options. In the Tesla Model 3, Novitec offers a tailor-made suspension featuring sport springs that are combined with the factory shocks in both drivetrains. This reduces the ride height by 30 mm for a sportier look.

Novitec also offers a new aluminum sport suspension for owners that want an even more athletic handling dynamic and stance. Here, Novitec was able to combine sport with comfort while reducing the ride height by 40 mm. This also cuts down on aerodynamic drag, which can cut power consumption by up to seven-percent on long-distance drives.

The final touch for the Novitec Tesla Model 3 transformation is the interior. Here, Novitec’s craftsmen will re-upholster the entire cockpit with a range of leather or Alcantara including custom stitching in any desired color.

The new Novitec Tesla Model 3 upgrade program is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories.

Novitec Tesla Model 3 Specifications

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber rocker panels

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Novitec NV3 forged by Vossen

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.0J

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR21

Suspension: Novitec sport springs; 30 mm lower

Optional: Novitec aluminum sport suspension; 40 mm lower

Novitec Tesla Model 3 Gallery

Source: Novitec

