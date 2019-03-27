Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels

Posted on

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

Lookin’ good with the LongTail!

There’s a storied history at McLaren with the LongTail models. The ‘LongTail’ legend began in 1997 with the F1 GTR and its racing success. It was then revived almost two decades later with the hardcore, track-spec McLaren 675LT with its active aero, more power, and low weight. The McLaren 600LT brought the name back as the pinnacle of the brand’s Sports Series model. Now, it’s even better thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

The McLaren 600LT is the most hardcore, track-spec version of the Sports Series models and takes the platform to its highest performance level. Here, the body has been extended by 2.9 inches and new aerodynamics have been added throughout to improve downforce and cooling. A total of 23-percent of the parts are new compared to the 570S of which it is based, and it is also 212 lbs. lighter. The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine used throughout the McLaren range is utilized in the 600LT and produces 592 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque.

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

This McLaren 600LT is able to stand out from the crowd on its own with its exotic design and superb performance. The goal was to install a new wheel and tire combo that would cut down on the OEM fender gap and provide a wider footprint.

For this fitment, new custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels were chosen for their low overall weight and exotic, futuristic design. Each wheel features a five star-shaped double-spoke design with a concave profile and step lips. This matches the modern design of the track-spec super car perfectly.

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

The new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave. Each wheel proudly wears a smooth Kingsport Grey finish with contrasting Satin Firecracker Black lips. The new staggered setup also allowed for new 245/30/20 and 325/30/20 tires to be installed to create a seamless, flush fitment.

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

This McLaren 600LT will have no trouble grabbing attention and keeping the LongTail name alive for years to come thanks to its new look with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 600LT
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series
Type: Three-piece, deep concave, step lip
Wheel Finish: Kingsport Grey with Satin Firecracker Black step lip
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5
Front Tires: 245/30/20
Rear Tires: 325/30/20

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels on this McLaren 600LT?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder
687
Lamborghini

Drop the Top with the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition
651
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn Unveils their Capital City Edition SVR!
Ferrari F8 Tributo Ferrari F8 Tributo
644
Ferrari

The new Ferrari F8 Tributo Wows in Geneva with 710-HP!
Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition
626
A Kahn Design

Meet the new Chelsea Truck Co Homage II Edition Defender!
McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning
619
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: McLaren 720S with ADV05C Track Spec CS Wheels
Bugatti La Voiture Noire Bugatti La Voiture Noire
594
Bugatti

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a One-off Automotive Masterpiece
Senna GTR Senna GTR
532
McLaren

This is the new McLaren Senna GTR
Mo Bhana for the Business Man of the Year Award Mo Bhana for the Business Man of the Year Award
519
Features

Mo Bhana Nominated for ‘Business Man of the Year’!
Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador with PUR LX12.V2 Wheels Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador with PUR LX12.V2 Wheels
439
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Widebody Aventador with PUR LX12.V2 Wheels
Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition Chelsea Truck Company Vanguard Edition
421
A Kahn Design

Meet the Brawny Chelsea Truck Co Vanguard Edition!
To Top