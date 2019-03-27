Featured Fitment: McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels

Lookin’ good with the LongTail!

There’s a storied history at McLaren with the LongTail models. The ‘LongTail’ legend began in 1997 with the F1 GTR and its racing success. It was then revived almost two decades later with the hardcore, track-spec McLaren 675LT with its active aero, more power, and low weight. The McLaren 600LT brought the name back as the pinnacle of the brand’s Sports Series model. Now, it’s even better thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

The McLaren 600LT is the most hardcore, track-spec version of the Sports Series models and takes the platform to its highest performance level. Here, the body has been extended by 2.9 inches and new aerodynamics have been added throughout to improve downforce and cooling. A total of 23-percent of the parts are new compared to the 570S of which it is based, and it is also 212 lbs. lighter. The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine used throughout the McLaren range is utilized in the 600LT and produces 592 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque.

This McLaren 600LT is able to stand out from the crowd on its own with its exotic design and superb performance. The goal was to install a new wheel and tire combo that would cut down on the OEM fender gap and provide a wider footprint.

For this fitment, new custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels were chosen for their low overall weight and exotic, futuristic design. Each wheel features a five star-shaped double-spoke design with a concave profile and step lips. This matches the modern design of the track-spec super car perfectly.

The new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave. Each wheel proudly wears a smooth Kingsport Grey finish with contrasting Satin Firecracker Black lips. The new staggered setup also allowed for new 245/30/20 and 325/30/20 tires to be installed to create a seamless, flush fitment.

This McLaren 600LT will have no trouble grabbing attention and keeping the LongTail name alive for years to come thanks to its new look with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 600LT

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series

Type: Three-piece, deep concave, step lip

Wheel Finish: Kingsport Grey with Satin Firecracker Black step lip

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Front Tires: 245/30/20

Rear Tires: 325/30/20

McLaren 600LT with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels on this McLaren 600LT?