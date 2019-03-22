The TechArt GTstreet RS is a 911 Turbo S on Steroids!

Limited to just 10 units.

TechArt brought out the big guns for the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Hall 2 featured the new, limited-edition TechArt GTstreet RS packing some serious power and carbon fiber style.

The new TechArt GTstreet RS is based on the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S and has been limited to a run of just 10 units worldwide. Everything from the interior to the engine and exterior has been upgraded and will be customized to each owner’s specifications.

The twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine in the 911 Turbo S has been upgraded with a new pair of variable turbine geometry turbochargers and a new GTstreet RS Powerkit. A new exhaust system with four centrally-mounted titanium tailpipes emits a powerful note and features a continuously controlled pneumatic flap system.

These upgrades result in an increase of 190 horsepower over the factory output for a total of 770 horsepower and 679 lb-ft. of torque. The resulting acceleration is mind-numbing with the 0-62 mph sprint taking just 2.5 seconds to complete while the 0-124 mph run takes just 8.1 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 211 mph.

“For the use on public roads, the speed of the GTstreet RS is electronically limit to the road-legal maximum of currently 340 km/h (211 mph), which is determined by the speed approvals of the. However, on a high speed testing ground and equipped with specially homologated sports tires, the new TECHART GTstreet RS performance powerkit allows speeds of around 360 km/h (223.7 mph)”, said Steven Ratz, technical CEO at TECHART Automobildesign says.

The new TechArt GTstreet RS features 20-inch TechArt Formula IV forged wheels with a central-locking mechanism and 265/35 ZR20 front and 325/30 ZR20 rear street-legal sports tires. Making its debut in Geneva were the new TechArt aero rings made of Forged Design carbon fiber positioned around the inside of the rim to reduce air turbulence and protect the brakes from stone chipping.

Customers can also opt for a PDCC-compatible coilover suspension for the TechArt GTstreet RS as well as a TechArt Noselift system that can raise the ride height by 60 mm at the touch of a button.

Visually, the TechArt GTstreet RS is a motorsport-oriented eye-catcher. New Forged Design Carbon body panels cut weight and provide a striking visual touch. A new front apron stares ahead with a carbon front spoiler and active spoiler lip alongside new air intakes and a central air outlet. New carbon fiber side flics generate downforce while also improving the drag coefficient. Above, a new contoured lightweight Forged Design Carbon hood sits proudly with its Limited Edition Running Number shown in high gloss clear paint. New NACA air inlets are neatly integrated to help cool the brakes.

Both of the carbon front fenders utilize a wheel arch ventilation system with carbon louvres to dissipate heat from the brakes and cut down on aerodynamic lift. New carbon skirts run down each side of the TechArt GTstreet RS and visually lower the ride height of the super car. Forged Design Carbon is also worn by the air intakes on each of the rear fenders. Both of the rear side windows and rear windshield are made from Corning Gorilla Glass that cuts weight without sacrificing strength.

At the rear, the TechArt GTstreet RS sports a large active rear wing that automatically adjusts under different modes. In Performance mode, the spoiler extends and adjusts by 15-degrees to generate more downforce. Sitting below the spoiler is a new rear lid and ram air scoop to help cool the engine while large air outlets are positioned on the apron. A carbon fiber diffuser surrounds the quad exhaust system and cleans up the airflow beneath the super car.

Inside, the TechArt GTstreet RS is tailored for each individual customer. Facing the driver is a new TechArt steering wheel with 12-o’clock marker as they sit in new sport seats with six-point racing seatbelts. A new roll bar provides better safety on the track while new color-matched door opener looms shed a few grams of weight. The GTstreet RS logotype is proudly on display on the custom-colored central instrument dial, door entry guards, and sport pedals. A badge with the serial number is also displayed in the cockpit.

Alcantara is worn by the dashboard, floor mats, center console, sun visors, door pillars, and roof liner while Alcantara, leather, and virgin wool makes up the new GTstreet RS design door panels and seats. Virgin wool is used for its unique look, ease of cleaning, durability, and flame retardant qualities.

Each one of the 10 TechArt GTstreet RS models sold will come with a range of accessories. A new racing helmet with matching bag, and on-board document wallet is made and color-matched to each model and bears the unique serial number.

Only 10 examples of the TechArt GTstreet RS will be made based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Buyers can customize their vehicle with a range of accessories to suit their tastes.

TechArt GTstreet RS Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 770 / 567 kW

Maximum Torque: 679 lb-ft. / 920 Nm

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 8.1 seconds

Top Speed: Over 211 mph (electronically-limited)

Source: TechArt

