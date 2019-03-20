Featured Fitment: Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels

Vorsteiner

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels by TR3 Performance

V-12 Power!

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the ultimate grand touring super car. It also could be the last grand tourer from Maranello that will feature a naturally-aspirated V-12 as the lone power source. This Ferrari 812 Superfast was taken in by the team at TR3 Performance in South Florida and given a fresh set of Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels.

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels by TR3 Performance

The Ferrari 812 Superfast takes what made the F12Berlinetta so great and turned it up a notch. The 6.3-liter V-12 engine was enlarged to 6.5-liters for the 812 and now features an output of 789 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 530 lb-ft. of torque at 5,000 RPM. That’s good for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds and 211 mph top speed – all in a comfortable cabin wrapped in an exotic design.

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels by TR3 Performance

The team at TR3 Performance took this Rosso Corsa Ferrari 812 Superfast and gave it a fresh set of Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels. These flow forged wheels offer a low overall weight and high strength structure that is more than capable of handling all 789 horsepower shredding through tires.

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels by TR3 Performance

The new five split-spoke Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels feature a slightly concaved profile and an exotic design that matches that of the 812 Superfast. Here, the new V-FF 103 wheels were installed in a 20 x 11.0 ET40 (with 5 mm spacer) front and 20 x 11.0 ET50 (15 mm spacer) rear setup. Each wheel wears a dark Satin Black finish that pairs up nicely with the smooth Black trim pieces and aerodynamics found throughout the super car.

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels by TR3 Performance

The days of the V-12 may be slowly winding down, but this 812 Superfast on Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels by TR3 Performance is enjoying the tire-shredding ride.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 812 Superfast
Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 103
Wheel Finish: Satin Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0 ET40 with 5 mm spacer
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0 ET50 with 15 mm spacer

Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner
Build Credit: TR3 Performance

Do you like the look of this Ferrari 812 Superfast with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 wheels by TR3 Performance?

Comments

