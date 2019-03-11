Meet the new Chelsea Truck Co Homage II Edition Defender!

Retro Classic.

Every year, the Geneva International Motor Show is home to the latest and greatest vehicles from various automakers and aftermarket tuning companies. On display at the Chelsea Truck Company and Cooper Tire stand was something a bit more vintage with a modern twist – a modified Land Rover Defender Series II. Called the Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition, this classic has been heavily modified and is quite the attention-grabber.

“The Defender is probably the most iconic and well-loved British vehicles in existence,” said Afzal Kahn, CEO and creative director of the Kahn Group. “With the series Homage 2 edition, I set out to create something fashionable, iconic and revolutionary which carries on the spirit of the Defender.

Kahn decided to keep things retro with the new Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition instead of creating an ultra-modern design. The refresh started with the standard short-wheelbase Defender Series II gaining more than 8.0 inches in length along with 200 mm of extra body work in front of the windshield. This gives the old-school SUV a new profile and one-of-a-kind look.

Elsewhere, the new Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition boasts a new front grille sitting between a redesigned lighting setup. Two new headlights flank the grille while the indicators and driving lights sit ahead on each fender. New wheel arch flares and vent inserts add a tougher look along with the new windshield bar. New side steps make entry and egress easier and the rear sports a new bumper with integrated exhaust outlets and mud flaps.

Inside, the Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition has been reworked by the Kahn design craftsmen, paying attention to each and every detail. Leather now adorns the seats, headliner, dashboard, grab handles, door panels, instrument binnacle, sun visors, and the new custom center console.

“Everything on this car, from the mechanical and engineering upgrades to the custom stitched leather, has been created at our state-of-the-art laboratory,” said Kahn. “These days it’s not what you wear, it’s what you drive, and I believe discerning fans and clients will instantly recognize this vehicle as a real tribute to the legend that is the Defender II model.”

The official pricing and availability of the new Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition based on the Land Rover Defender Series II will be unveiled at a later date.

Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the look of the new Chelsea Truck Company Homage II edition?