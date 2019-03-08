The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a One-off Automotive Masterpiece

The most expensive new car of all-time.

One-hundred-and-ten years ago, Jean Bugatti and the Bugatti brand was born. As the eldest son of Bugatti Founder, Ettore Bugatti, Jean became a talented automotive designer who created some of the most iconic automotive masterpieces in history. His knowledge of proportions and aerodynamics influenced many automobiles, and his crowning achievement was the Bugatti Atlantic.

Celebrating the 110th anniversary of Bugatti and the birthday of Jean Bugatti is the new Bugatti “La Voiture Noire”. This one-off creation pays homage to the Type 57 SC Atlantic that was the most famous of Jean Bugatti’s designs. Only four Atlantics were ever produced from 1936 to 1938, and only three remain in existence. The second car was used by Jean Bugatti and has been lost for over 80 years after it disappeared prior to the German invasion of Alsace, where it was hidden for safe keeping.

“Our history is both a privilege and a responsibility – the responsibility for continuing the Bugatti heritage into the future. With “La Voiture Noire”, we are paying homage to our heritage and bringing speed, technology, luxury and aesthetics forward to a new era,” says Stephan Winkelmann.

The new Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a modern reinterpretation of the Type 57 SC Atlantic. An extended front end and distinct Bugatti C-line gives the one-off a long aesthetic despite having a mid-engined layout. The bumpers are neatly integrated into the body similar to the windscreen that flows into the sides without interruption. The goal was to maintain the smooth optical flow without irritating lines for a clean, “all of a piece” design.

“Every single component has been handcrafted and the carbon fiber body has a deep black gloss only interrupted by the ultrafine fiber structure. This is a material that has been handled perfectly,” says Bugatti designer Etienne Salomé. “We worked long and hard on this design until was nothing that we could improve. For us, the coupé represents the perfect form with a perfect finish.

Powering the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine used in the Chiron and Divo. Here, it produces 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft. of torque. That power is put on display through six tailpipes integrated into the rear diffuser that sits below the curved LED lighting.

The new Bugatti La Voiture Noire was built as a one-off and already sold for 11 million euros (before tax) to a Bugatti enthusiast. This makes it the most expensive new car, ever.

Source: Bugatti

