Featured Fitment: Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with PUR RS36 Wheels

Automotive power and prestige.

The Bugatti Veyron was the pinnacle of automotive power, performance, luxury, and opulence during its 10-year production run of 450 vehicles. During that time, the French automaker also produced a few special edition models that further transformed the exotic hypercar into an automotive work of art.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group

This Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is one of the few special-edition models made and was inspired by the iconic Type 57S Atlantic. The Veyron Sang Noir was designed to bridge past and present, and saw Bugatti designers working with darker tones to create a truly stunning automobile.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group

Only 12 Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir models were ever produced, each of which were powered by the monster 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 engine with 987 horsepower and 922 lb-ft. of torque. One of those 12 production models rolled into SR Auto Group in Vancouver, BC, with the goal of coming out with a new wheel fitment.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group

For this exotic and extreme display of automotive excess and design, the team decided to utilize lightweight monoblock forged wheels to keep rotating mass to a minimum without sacrificing strength. The new PUR RS36 wheels were chosen for their modern design with semi-directional spoke design that is right at home on the Veyron.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group

This fitment stars the new PUR RS36 wheels installed in a distinct Matte White finish. This compliments the partial Matte White vinyl wrap that covers the lower portion of the Veyron Sang Noir and allows the Bugatti Blue brake calipers to stand out with pride.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile that takes performance and design to untouchable levels, then this Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with PUR RS36 wheels by SR Auto Group is perfect for you.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir
Wheels: PUR RS36
Wheel Finish: Matte White

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with PUR RS36 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the new look of this Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with Matte White PUR RS36 wheels?

