Ride in Style with the Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition!

A Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

V-8 power and elegance.

The new Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga V8 Centenary Edition may be able to fit seven passengers, but the experience and style can be enjoyed by many more. The newest addition to the A Kahn Design collection is all about elegant British motoring and prestige both inside and out.

A Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

The new Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga V8 Centenary Edition features a Metallic Black exterior that is complemented by a new Black Pack styling package from the British design house. A new set of Black roof rails, and Black de-chromed trim, and exhaust gives the SUV a more commanding look. A new carbon fiber front bumper spoiler adds to the Bentayga’s confidence and presence even further.

A Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

Elsewhere, drivers, passengers, and observers will enjoy the new 23-inch Kahn Le Mans alloy wheels that are shod in 295/35/23 high-performance Continental tires. Each wheel boasts a complex spoke design and features a two-tone Gloss Black and Silver finish.

A Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

The lavish wealth of luxury that customers have grown to love from Bentley has been taken to a new level of personalization thanks to A Kahn Design. The new Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition was given a full 3-D modular Herringbone perforated leather upholstery for each of the seven seats. Even the center glove box and arm rests were re-upholstered in the same fashion while a leather-trimmed steering wheel faces the driver.

A Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

The featured Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga V8 Centenary Edition is currently available for £155,999. Customers can also customize their own Bentley Bentayga to suit their wildest tastes through A Kahn Design as well.

Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-Kahn 23-inch Le Mans Alloy Wheels
-295x35x23 Continental Tires
-Black Roof Rails
-Black Pack (De-Chrome)
-Black Pack Body Work

Interior:
-Front and Rear Seats Re-Upholstered in 3D Modular Herringbone Perforated Leather
-Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in 3D Modular Herringbone Perforated Leather
-Armrests Re-Upholstered in 3D Modular Herringbone Leather

Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

