Drop the Top with the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder!

Open-air power.

Lamborghini recently unveiled their Huracan EVO – the second-generation of the all-wheel drive super car that brought tech and power from the Huracan Performante. At the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder was unveiled that drops the top and ups the fun.

“The Huracán EVO Spyder incorporates all the performance, next-generation vehicle control and aerodynamic features of the EVO coupé, with its own unique personality and a driving excitement that only an open-top car can offer,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Spyder continues the Huracán EVO’s evolutionary charge: extremely easy to drive while excelling as a highly responsive, fun super sports car. Particularly with the roof open, the emotive sound of the naturally aspirated engine and the refined, lightweight exhaust system take the sensory experience to a new level. The Huracán EVO Spyder’s design, performance and exhilarating open-air drive experience is literally breath-taking.”

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder utilizes the same 5.2-liter V-10 engine with increased power and Titanium intake valves as the Huracan Performante. Here, it makes 640 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 442 lb-ft. of torque at 6,500 RPM. Thanks to a dry weight of 3,400 lbs., it has a power-to-weight ratio of 5.3 lbs./hp. This allows the super car to reach 62 mph from rest in 3.1 seconds and 124 mph in 9.3 seconds while hitting a top speed of 202 mph. Braking is effortless with 0-62 mph taking just 32.2 meters to complete.

Drivers are able to take advantage of that V-10 engine thanks to an array of advanced technologies and driver aids in the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder. Lamborghini’s Dinamica Velcolo Integrata (LDVI) is a central processing unit that integrates all of the vehicle’s systems and controls them according to road conditions and driver input.

Coming standard on the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder is rear-wheel steering, four-wheel torque vectoring, Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) version 2.0 with gyroscopes that monitor the vehicle’s accelerations, Modified Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), and magneto rheological suspension version 2.0. All of these systems work together through the LDVI unit and instantly adjust to road conditions and driver behavior to create a sharp and nimble driving experience as the 20-inch Aesir wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires grip the pavement.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder has more than five times the downforce and aerodynamic efficiency of the original Huracan Spyder thanks to its exterior design. The electrohydraulic lightweight soft top opens in just 17 seconds at rest or at speeds up to 31 mph. Two body-colored fins deploy at the rear of the seatbacks and utilize an integrated duct system to reduce turbulence.

At the front of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder sits a wide and aggressive bumper that’s more efficient thanks to a new splitter and larger air intakes. Jagged, chiseled lines are carved into the low, wedge-shaped side profile as they run to the rear where they meet a rear that was inspired by the Huracan race cars. Here, the two round exhaust outlets are positioned high in the rear bumper, beneath the slotted integrated spoiler. Beneath, the underbody has been shaped to create the most aerodynamically efficient super car possible.

Inside the drop-top is a driver-centered high-tech cabin that can be lined in Alcantara and leather with stitching and detailing to match the exterior. Customers can also opt for Carbon Forged Composite and Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin as well. An 8.4-inch HMI touchscreen sits in the center console and provides infotainment and governs car functions.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder is presented in Verde Selvans – a new four-layer green color available to the Huracan EVO Coupe and Spyder models.

Deliveries for the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder will begin in the spring of 2019 with US pricing starting at $287,400.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 640 / 470 kW at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 442 lb-ft. / 600 Nm at 6,500 RPM

Transmission:

Type: Seven-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission

Drive: Electronically-controlled all-wheel drive (Halden Gen. V) with rear mechanical self-locking differential

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 3.1 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 MPH: 9.3 seconds

Top Speed: 202 MPH / 325 KM/H

Braking 62-0 MPH: 32.2 meters

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Gallery

Source: Lamborghini

Would you choose to drive the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder over the Coupe?