It’s time to get the super car dirty.

Exotic cars – especially Italian exotic super cars – are beauty queens of power and speed. They’re usually found on the track, the road, or stuck in a garage. They’re kept clean, maintained, and off limits to anything that may cause damage.

Not the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept.

In the 1970s, Lamborghini’s test driver, Bob Wallace, modified a Jarama and Urraco to participate in high-performance off-road desert rally racing. The Lamborghini LM002 was another model that dove head-first into uncharted terrain with its off-road abilities. Today, the Lamborghini Urus is forging its way down that same path. Now, the Italian automaker is taking things to the next level with the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept is essentially a Huracan that’s been heavily modified to participate in some serious high-performance off-road rally-style driving. The basis for the new concept is the Huracan EVO model using the same 640-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 as its powerplant along with the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system. This system has been tailored for off-road driving with enhanced rear-wheel drive behavior along with new stabilization and oversteering maneuvers.

“The Huracan Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini’s commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracan’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Lamborghini’s R&D and design teams are constantly exploring new opportunities and delivering the unexpected as a core characteristic of our DNA, challenging possibilities while inspired by Lamborghini brand heritage.”

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept received a number of modifications inside and out for serious all-terrain fun. The ground clearance has been raised by 47 mm with the front approach sharpened by 1.0-percent and the departure angle by 6.5-percent. Both the front and rear wheel track has been extended by 30 mm and are covered by new widebody fenders with integrated air intakes. Beneath, new 20-inch wheels sit with specially-developed tires that feature increased side walls and open shoulder blocks.

Beneath the body of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept lies new protection. A rear skid plate is used and doubles as a diffuser while an aluminum skid plate, aluminum-reinforced front frame, and aluminum-reinforced side skirts are used.

Aside from the widebody fenders, there’s also new composite bodywork on the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept. New stone-deflection protection has been added around the engine and air intakes. Mud guards made from a blend of carbon fiber and elastomeric resin have also been installed. New LED lights are mounted on the roof and front bumper to illuminate a trail at night.

Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept gains a pair of carbon bi-shell sport seats with four-point seatbelts, a lightweight titanium roll cage, and aluminum floor panels.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept is unfortunately just a concept built to explore and push new boundaries for the Italian automaker. Maybe if we’re lucky, Lamborghini will build a limited number of the off-road Huracan for a few of us with unlimited budgets to enjoy.

