Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Urus with PUR RS39 Wheels

The Lamborghini Urus was one of the more controversial vehicles when it was finally unveiled. In typical Lamborghini fashion, this SUV was exotic, extravagant, and packed with performance. While it does a fine job of standing out on its own, one owner in Vancouver, BC, wanted theirs to be truly unique, so they brought it to SR Auto Group for a new set of limited-edition PUR RS39 wheels.

The Lamborghini Urus is exactly what you’d want in an SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The super-SUV may still share the same platform as the Audi Q7 and Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Volkswagen Touareg, but it packs loads of carbon fiber, new hardware, and innovative tech to make it a true Sport Utility Vehicle. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine with 641 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 627 lb-ft. of torque from 2,250 to 4,500 RPM, which allows it to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

This beast of an SUV has all the performance and looks to be a hardcore high-performance SUV. The owner of this Bianco Monocerus Lamborghini Urus wanted their SUV to be truly special, and the team at SR Auto Group had the perfect upgrade.

For this Urus, SR Auto Group installed the limited-edition PUR RS39 wheels. These lightweight monoblock forged wheels are limited to just 25 sets globally and this Urus was outfitted with set number-two.

The new PUR RS39 wheels were designed specifically for the Lamborghini Urus and feature a five twin-spoke design coupled with five turbine-style directional carbon fiber blades that perfectly reflect the athleticism and exotic design of the SUV.

For this fitment, SR Auto Group installed the new PUR RS39 wheels in a staggered 23 x 10.5 front and 23 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel sports a Gloss Brilliant Silver face with Gloss Black windows that are complemented by the bare carbon fiber blades. As a special touch, the serial number for the wheel set out of 25 is proudly on display above the colors of the Italian flag.

The Lamborghini Urus doesn’t have a problem of making its presence felt, but this Urus with PUR RS39 wheels is a truly rare bull.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Urus

Wheels: PUR RS39

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver face with Gloss Black windows

Front Wheels: 23 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 23 x 12.0

Lamborghini Urus with PUR RS39 Wheels Gallery

Source/Build Credit: SR Auto Group

