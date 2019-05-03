Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Wheels

Posted on

Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Made for the Track.

The Porsche 911 has many variants and special editions to satisfy just about any driving style. There’s the standard Carrera and Carrera S models for some fun, Targa for cruising, Turbo for high-performance luxury, and the GT3 for the track-focused driver. This Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 is made to surgically dissect a track with a high-revving scalpel and it got even better with a new set of lightweight Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ forged wheels.

Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The Porsche 911 GT3 is designed for athleticism and performance without all the fancy grand touring luxuries to weigh it down. A high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six engine sits at the rear and spits out 493 bhp and 339 lb-ft. of torque with a ferocious howl. Armed with the manual, this German machine tips the scales at just 3,115 lbs. and can do the 0-62 mph sprint in a mere 3.9 seconds.

Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 has all that and a bag of chips. The factory center-locking wheels were swapped out for a new set of Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece, five Y-spoke lightweight forged wheels are built for the track. The focus here is keeping weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength for better acceleration, stopping power, handling, and even fuel economy.

Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels

For this fitment, the Porsche 911 GT3 was equipped with the Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for limitless amounts of grip. Each one of the PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels feature a Brushed Smoke Black finish to contrast the vibrant Mexico Blue exterior.

Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels

There are quite a few weapons for the racetrack, but this 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels is armed to the teeth and ready for a fight.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0
Wheel Options: Center Lock

Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this Mexico Blue Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Mahk Switch to Chevy Parody Mahk Switch to Chevy Parody
789
Viral Videos

Mahk Doesn’t Want you to ‘Switch to Chevy’!
Ford GT HRE Wheels Ford GT HRE Wheels
748
HRE

Featured Fitment: Ford GT with HRE P104SC Wheels
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 6.2 Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose
744
A Kahn Design

This Chelsea Truck Co. Defender Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is a Beast!
Aston Martin Vantage Brixton Forged R10D Wheels Aston Martin Vantage Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
662
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin Vantage with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels
ABT Sportlsine Audi RS4+ and RS2 ABT Sportlsine Audi RS4+ and RS2
652
ABT Sportsline

Old meets New with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+!
Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition
640
A Kahn Design

Ride in Style with the Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition!
Garage54 and Gun Gun Style Shooting Lada Garage54 and Gun Gun Style Shooting Lada
608
Viral Videos

Watch these Russians Blow up a Lada with some Guns!
Bugatti Veyron PUR RS36 Wheels Bugatti Veyron PUR RS36 Wheels
505
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir with PUR RS36 Wheels
G-Power BMW M2 Competition G-Power BMW M2 Competition
353
G-Power

G-Power gave the BMW M2 Competition 680 HP!
To Top