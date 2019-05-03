Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Wheels

Made for the Track.

The Porsche 911 has many variants and special editions to satisfy just about any driving style. There’s the standard Carrera and Carrera S models for some fun, Targa for cruising, Turbo for high-performance luxury, and the GT3 for the track-focused driver. This Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 is made to surgically dissect a track with a high-revving scalpel and it got even better with a new set of lightweight Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ forged wheels.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is designed for athleticism and performance without all the fancy grand touring luxuries to weigh it down. A high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six engine sits at the rear and spits out 493 bhp and 339 lb-ft. of torque with a ferocious howl. Armed with the manual, this German machine tips the scales at just 3,115 lbs. and can do the 0-62 mph sprint in a mere 3.9 seconds.

This Mexico Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 has all that and a bag of chips. The factory center-locking wheels were swapped out for a new set of Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece, five Y-spoke lightweight forged wheels are built for the track. The focus here is keeping weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength for better acceleration, stopping power, handling, and even fuel economy.

For this fitment, the Porsche 911 GT3 was equipped with the Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.0 rear setup with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for limitless amounts of grip. Each one of the PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels feature a Brushed Smoke Black finish to contrast the vibrant Mexico Blue exterior.

There are quite a few weapons for the racetrack, but this 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels is armed to the teeth and ready for a fight.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.0

Wheel Options: Center Lock

Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this Mexico Blue Porsche 911 GT3 with Brixton Forged PF7 Ultrasport+ wheels?