Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels

Exotic Italian Style.

The Lamborghini Aventador S is the prototypical Italian exotic super car. Its design is unlike anything on the road, it packs a monster V-12 engine, comes with a hefty price tag, and has that classic Italian wedge shape. The team at SR Auto Group knows a thing or two about taking these to the next level thanks to their years of experience, and all they needed for this Aventador S was just a slight nip and a tuck with a custom suspension and PUR Wheels.

Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 740-4 S takes everything that the original Aventador did well and does it even better. There’s more power with 730 ponies on tap, new technology and hardware, and even better aerodynamics. All that leads to even more exciting performance.

The team at SR Auto Group took this Lamborghini Aventador S and installed their own in-house manufactured lowering arms for the pushrod suspension. This reduced the ride height by 0.75 inches to reduce the center of gravity and emphasize the super car’s low and wide shape.

Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels

After the new lowering arms were installed, SR Auto Group shifted their focus to the wheels. Here, they opted for the PUR RS23 forged wheels. These five twin-spoke forged monoblock wheels match the angular style of the Aventador S while keeping weight to a minimum.

Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels

This fitment sees the new PUR RS23 wheels installed in a double staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup to further emphasize the classic wedge-shape profile of the Aventador S. Each wheel also features a Gloss Lumiere Grey finish and is shod in sticky Pirelli PZero tires for unrelenting grip.

Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels

This Lamborghini Aventador S is ready to grab attention and make an impact thanks to its new PUR RS23 wheels and lowered suspension from SR Auto Group.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 740-4 S
Wheels: PUR RS23
Wheel Finish: Gloss Lumiere Grey
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Tires: Pirelli PZero
Suspension: SR Auto Group in-house lowering arms

Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the new look of this lowered Lamborghini Aventador S with PUR RS23 wheels?

