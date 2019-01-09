The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO steps into the Future

Continuing the evolution.

Since it’s unveiling in 2014, the Lamborghini Huracan has grown to include a number of different models from limited-edition one-offs to the hardcore pinnacles of the platform. There’s the standard Coupe and Sypder, the rear-wheel drive models, one for Pope Francis, the Performante Coupe and Spyder, and now the Huracan EVO – an evolution of the platform utilizing advanced technology and the engine from the Performante.

“Lamborghini is intent on leading the advance to the highest level of super sports car technologies and driving emotion. This is the essence of the new Huracán EVO. It takes the extraordinary abilities of the Huracán Performante and combines state-of-the-art vehicle dynamic control to amplify the everyday Huracán driving experience,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Huracán EVO is the very definition of evolution: it is a step ahead, redefining the segment parameters. It is remarkably easy to drive, while delivering the most responsive, sensory and agile driving experience, in every environment.”

At the heart of the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO is the same 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V-10 engine from the Performante model. Here, new Titanium intake valves and a lightweight exhaust system increase output and provide a thrilling soundtrack. A total of 640 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 443 lb-ft. of torque at 6,500 RPM is generated and sent through a seven-speed gearbox, allowing the Huracan EVO to reach 62 mph from rest in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph in just 9.0 seconds. Top speed is in excess of 201 mph while braking from 62 to 0 mph takes just 31.9 meters to complete.

The impressive performance of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO is shown through its new design. Up front, there’s a new bumper with new splitter with integrated wing and larger air intakes with Ypsilon shape. Jagged, hexagonal shapes are seen in the windows, side air intakes, and new wheels from the side profile of the exotic. At the rear, the two exhaust outlets are positioned in the middle of the fascia similar to that of the racing version. Above, a new slotted spoiler is neatly integrated into the tail. Beneath the Huracan EVO is a newly-designed underbody that maximized aerodynamic efficiency. In total, engineers and designers were able to improve aerodynamic efficiency and downforce in the Lamborghini Huracan EVO more than five times over the first-gen model.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO is presented in a new four-layer Arancia Xanto color with a deep, vibrant hue. New 20-inch Aesir wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires also make their debut on the new exotic.

Part of what makes the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO model the most advanced model in the line is its new technology integrated into its drive system. Lamborghini rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring come standard with the new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) central processing unit. This controls all of the car’s dynamic behaviors and integrates all of the systems in order to predict and anticipate the next move of the driver for perfect driving dynamics.

Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) also comes standard and is utilizes a set of accelerators and gyroscope sensors at the car’s center of gravity to monitor all aspects of acceleration. This data is fed to computers, processed instantly, and fed to the magneto rheological suspension version 2.0 where the damping is adjusted accordingly.

The new electronics and dynamic systems also incorporate an advanced traction control system, Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), and all other driver inputs to create the most dynamic driving experience possible.

The interior of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO also sports a new 8.4-inch HMI capacitive touchscreen integrated neatly into the center console. The new screen utilizes multi-finger gesture control and governs all car functions. Drivers can also access a dual-camera telemetry system via the touchscreen as well as a full multimedia system with smartphone integration.

The interior of the featured Lamborghini Huracan EVO sports a dedicated trim with a mix of leather and Alcantara with Arancio Dryope details to match the Arancia Xanto exterior. Customers can opt for Carbon Forged Composites and Lamborghini’s patented Carbon skin along with a range of color options and more as part of the brand’s Ad Personam customization program.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO will be available in the spring of 2019 as a 2020 model with prices starting at $261,274 in the US.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 640 / 470 kW at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 443 lb-ft. / 600 Nm at 6,500 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 9.0 seconds

Top Speed: >201.9 mph

Braking 62-0 mph: 31.9 meters

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Gallery

Source: Lamborghini

What do you think of the new design and electronics of the 640-HP Lamborghini Huracan EVO?