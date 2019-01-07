Featured Fitment: McLaren 720S with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels

Ringing in the New Year the right way.

The McLaren 720S is an exotic super car in its own right with its sleek, smooth design that has a futuristic and almost sci-fi style. It has the performance to back it all up too thanks to lots of tech and a twin-turbocharged V-8 sitting behind the driver. The team at Premier Autowerkz in Indonesia, however, wanted to create a 720S that was out-of-this-world and succeeded in doing so with the help of Mansory and a new set of PUR Wheels.

The design of the McLaren 720S is advanced and aerodynamically efficient right from the factory. It’s the definition of a modern-day exotic, and Premier Autowerkz made it even more exciting by adding on a full carbon fiber aerodynamic kit from Mansory. The new kit includes everything from a new front fascia and splitter to side skirts, a rear diffuser, and spoiler wing all in an intricate forged carbon fiber finish.

Premier Autowerkz contacted PUR Wheels for a set of forged alloys that could match the extraterrestrial look of the McLaren 720S. Thankfully, much of the 720S’s wheel hub specs lined up with that of the Lamborghini Huracan, allowing them to customize a set of their limited-edition PUR RS05.V2 wheels. These wheels, limited to just 25 sets, feature a five blade-like spoke pattern with customizable carbon fiber inserts. The forged wheels feature a deep concave profile and emphasize speed, power, and confidence on the road – making them perfect for this 720S build.

For this fitment, the PUR RS05.V2 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deeper concave profile. Each wheel features a Gloss Black finish with a Forged Carbon Fiber finish that matches that of the Mansory aerodynamic kit for a seamless and tailored look.

You can bet that this custom Mansory McLaren 720S with PUR RS05.V2 wheels by Premier Autowerkz will generate some calls about a UFO roaming the streets for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 720S

Wheels: PUR RS05.V2

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black with Forged Carbon Fiber blades

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Body Kit: Mansory carbon fiber

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: Premier Autowerkz

Photography: @premiereworks_christo

