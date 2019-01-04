Manhart Performance Unveils their new MH8 600!

Taking on the new BMW M850i.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the BMW 8-Series. The successor of the 6-Series has revived the luxury grand touring coupe model from almost 20 years ago and brings it into the modern age with lots of power and a sleek style. The BMW tuning specialists at Manhart Performance aren’t just letting the new G15-gen BMW 8-Series slip by either, and are already working their magic with the upcoming Manhart MH8 600.

There’s a lot to like already in the new BMW M850i right from the factory. The 4.4-liter N63B44TU3 twin-turbocharged V-8 engine spits out a healthy 523 horsepower from 5,500 to 6,000 RPM and 553 lb-ft. of torque from 1,800 to 4,600 RPM, allowing it to reach 62 mph in 3.7 seconds from rest.

But the Manhart MH8 600 is all that and a bag of chips. Thanks to a new MHTronik software optimization system and a rear muffler with quad 100-mm carbon fiber tailpipes, the 4.4-liter V-8 cranks out 621 horsepower and 642 lb-ft. of torque. You can bet that the 0-62 mph acceleration time will drop with that as well as the top speed.

All that fun under the hood is paired up with some new styling. The Manhart MH8 600 sports a new carbon fiber front and rear spoiler for better aerodynamic performance. A new Golden Yellow Manhart Performance stripe runs the length of the Black sports car and highlights the aerodynamic features.

Beneath the body of the Manhart MH8 600 lies a new set of H&R lowering springs that reduce the center of gravity. A new set of in-house Concave One lightweight alloy wheels measuring 21 inches and wearing a matching finish completes the transformation.

The new Manhart MH8 600 is based on the BMW M850i and will be available as a complete vehicle or individual accessories.

Manhart MH8 600 BMW M850i Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.4 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 621

Maximum Torque: 642 lb-ft. / 870 Nm

-MHTronik software optimization

-Manhart rear muffler with quad 100 mm carbon fiber tailpipes

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Manhart Performance graphics

-Manhart Concave One alloy wheels; 21-inches

-H&R lowering springs

Source: Manhart Performance

Do you like the 621-horsepower Manhart MH8 600 based on the BMW M850i?