G-Power has created an 800-HP BMW M5!

And this is just the start.

G-Power has made some seriously fast and powerful versions of the BMW M5 for years. They’ve worked on an array of engines and upgrades that extract insane amounts of power for top speeds deep in the triple-digit range. The new F90 BMW M5 is ripe for tuning and G-Power has taken it to the 800-horspower mark with just a few relatively minor upgrades.

The F90 BMW M5 comes right from the factory with either 591- or 617 horsepower in the standard or Competition package models. That’s already pretty incredible but not enough for the team at G-Power. Here, the S63B44T4 twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine was equipped with newly-modified turbochargers that feature optimized housings, enlarged intake, and bigger compressor and turbine wheels. These upgrades cut down on backpressure and exhaust temperature, while boosting airflow. The newly modified turbochargers are connected to G-Power downpipes with high-flow catalytic converters and a lightweight Titanium exhaust with four 100-mm Carbon-Titanium tailpipes.

After the new hardware, the G-Power team gave the BMW M5’s V-8 a new Performance Software V3 that optimizes a range of parameters without affecting the engine’s reliability and diagnostic functions, making this perfect for a high-output daily driver. A new Vmax increase software program allows for the top speed to be pushed back even further.

After the new upgrades, the G-Power BMW M5 produces a whopping 800 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 723 lb-ft. of torque from 3,000 to 4,500 RPM – an addition of one-third of the engine’s original output. This allows the new G-Power BMW M5 to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed in excess of 208 mph.

The finishing touch is an optional set of G-Power Hurricane RR forged wheels made from lightweight aluminum alloy in a 21-inch diameter.

The new G-Power BMW M5 upgrade program is currently available as a complete package or individual upgrades. Expect a whole lot more upgrades for the F90 M5 from G-Power in the future and even more power.

G-Power F90 BMW M5 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.4 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 800 / 588 kW at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 723 lb-ft. / 980 Nm from 3,000 to 4,500 RPM

Optional:
Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged

G-Power F90 BMW M5 Gallery

Source: G-Power

Could you handle the 800-HP G-Power BMW M5 as a daily driver?

