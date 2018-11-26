Watch some Vintage Racers in the Rain at the Imola Classic!

Just a beautiful display of old-school racing.

At the end of October, hundreds of cars gathered at the legendary Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola circuit for some vintage racing. Despite the forecast and conditions, both the spectators and teams were out there for some high-octane fun in the rain.

The event hosted quite a few cars from different eras and classic in the past including many stars and fan favorites. The grids were:

• Classic Endurance Racing 1 – GT 1966-1974 & Protos 1966-1971

• Classic Endurance Racing 2 – GT 1975-1981 & Protos 1972-1981

• Euro F2 Classic – Formula 2, Formula B and Formula Atlantic 1967-1978

• Group C Racing – Protos 1982- 1993

• Heritage Touring Cup – Touring Cars 1966-1984

• Sixties’ Endurance – Sports Cars pre-63 & GTs pre-66

• The Greatest’s Trophy – Pre-1966 exceptional models

There’s quite a bit of motorsports gold in there from Porsche, Ferrari, Lancia, Maserati, BMW, and many more from purpose-built machines to racing versions of road-going cars.

Turn up the volume and enjoy the fun – without having to get wet.

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

Which one of these old-school racers at Imola was your favorite?