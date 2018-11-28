MotoringExposure’s 2018 Automotive Holiday Gift Guide!

Get ready to be the best gift-giver out there.

As crazy as it sounds, the Holidays are right around the corner and they’ll be here before you know it. If you missed all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we’ve got you covered with a wide range of ideas for your gearhead – or even yourself. We’re not going to suggest that you go drop thousands of dollars on gifts, either, because not everyone has the budget for a brand new car or destination driving school experience. So, let’s get started with those gifts!

Gear.Club Unlimited 2

We all know that the ‘Forza’ franchise rules the racing world, but it’s only available for Xbox and the new Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (released December 4th), is bringing high-octane racing fun to the Nintendo Switch. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 is the only racing game with licensed vehicles with brands such as McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, Pagani, Bugatti, BMW, and more on the Nintendo Switch. Users will be able to utilize a Performance Shop that allows gamers access to seven workshops where they can do things like upgrade/tune their car’s engine and gearboxes, use a wind tunnel to improve aerodynamics, shed weight, throw on new tires, and more. Gamers can customize with exterior modifications and create your own livery with graphics. As an added bonus, the cars are able to be modified to compete on sand tracks in ‘Rally Mode’. Simply put, this racing game has everything you need to have fun.

Heel Tread Socks

Made in Portugal, these socks are perfect for any automotive enthusiast. Each sock design is inspired by a car and their colors/patterns/liveries reflect the heritage of the vehicle. There are six different collections such as ‘German Perfection’, ‘Rally Legends’, ‘Pit Stoppers’, ‘Italian Flair’, ‘American Muscle’, and ‘British Charm’. All socks are available in a calf-high ‘Regular’ style with a selection of ankle-high ‘Low’ socks also available.

AO Eyewear Original Pilot Sunglasses

Made in the USA and built for the military, the AO Eyewear Original Pilot Sunglasses have a classic look with 52 mm frames and 98% UVA/100% UVB Protection. These sunglasses are pretty durable and tough, sporting Gold Steel Alloy frames with distortion-free True Color Grey glass lenses. Everyone needs a solid pair of sunglasses for driving and these are a great choice.

Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves

Nothing connects you to your car like a good pair of driving gloves. The feel of the steering wheel and grabbing the shift knob is a classic, vintage thrill that is a joy to experience. Autodromo’s Stringback Driving Gloves are inspired by those worn by racers in the ‘50s and ‘60s with soft leather to grip and protect your palms, and a stringback to keep hands cool. A short cuff makes them perfect for the watch-wearer as well.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most advanced, complex, and powerful high-end machines to ever hit the pavement. If you don’t have the millions to shell out for the actual car, you can spend a fraction of the cost of the exotic for the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron. This 3,599-piece set is a 1:8 scale model and features a moving W-16 engine and gearbox. The attention-to-detail is spectacular and will put a smile on any gearhead’s face.

Craftsman Programmable Digital Tire Gauge

If you’ve ever been stuck trying to check your vehicle’s tire pressure then you know how convenient and helpful a good tire pressure gauge can be. Craftsman’s Programmable Digital Tire Gauge gives you an accurate reading and can be customized to your vehicle’s target PSI. An LED makes reading easy at night and the beep notifies you once the reading is complete. It’s easy, cheap, and makes things a whole lot easier!

Chemical Guys HOL159 – Wash and Shine Detailing Bucket Holiday Gift Set

Keeping your vehicle clean, shiny, and protected can make it last longer and look pretty darn good. The Chemical Guys HOL159 – Wash and Shine Detailing Bucket Holiday Gift Set has everything that you need to keep your vehicle clean, protected, and looking spectacular. The kit includes a Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket, Bucket Lid, Cyclone Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert, Citrus Wash & Gloss Concentrated Car Wash, Speed Wipe Quick Detailer, Butter Wet Wax, and Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt.

Piloti Driving Shoes

Other than your hands, your feet are the most important part of driving a car. Having the proper set of shoes makes all the difference, especially when you’re shifting gears manually. Piloti has been making shoes for drivers since 1999 and their collections are tailored for a wide range of styles and will make you feel right at home on the paddock or hitting the apex. Plus, they’re comfortable.

Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, 50230

Fixing your vehicle can be a nightmare if you don’t have the right tools. The Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set has all the basics to get most jobs done right. There’s metric and standard sizing with a boatload of different drivers, sockets, bits, and more. Plus, it’s all backed by Craftsman’s Lifetime Warranty.

Roav Dashcam S1 by Anker

Dashcams are important for your protection and also for capturing things that you see while driving that nobody would ever believe. Keep yourself protected in case of an accident, fraud, or crime with the Roav Dashcam S1 by Anker. This Full-HD dashcam records at 60 fps in 1080p during the day or night, and has a built-in shock-activated gravity sensor for rough roads. Plus, it won’t break the bank and comes with a 32GB microSD card and two 3M sticker mounts.

