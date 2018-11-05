Viral Videos

Turn Back the Clocks with the Imola Classic!

Posted on

Imola Classic 2018

All of your favorite vintage and historic racers on one Italian track.

There’s nothing like a race in Italy and there’s absolutely nothing like the Imola Classic. Peter Auto brought back its classic motorsports event for 2018 after Imola hosted the event in 2012, 2013, and 2016, and boy was it fantastic.

Imola Classic 2018

The Imola Classic is a must-see for any car enthusiast. A total of seven different grids were on show racing around the 3.050-mile, 17-turn circuit in Imola, Italy. It’s a storied place that’s been hosting all kinds of racing on two- and four-wheels for decades.

All of the historic favorites from Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Ford, Lola, Lancia, Maserati, Lamborghini, Chevron, Lotus, and many more were on hand speeding through the twisting turns and blasting down the straights. The turbine-powered Howmet TX was even on-hand showing the crowd its innovative way of propulsion.

Imola Classic 2018

The seven grids that raced from October 26th to 28th were:
• Classic Endurance Racing 1 – GT 1966-1974 & Protos 1966-1971
• Classic Endurance Racing 2 – GT 1975-1981 & Protos 1972-1981
• Euro F2 Classic – Formula 2, Formula B and Formula Atlantic 1967-1978
• Group C Racing – Protos 1982- 1993
• Heritage Touring Cup – Touring Cars 1966-1984
• Sixties’ Endurance – Sports Cars pre-63 & GTs pre-66
• The Greatest’s Trophy – Pre-1966 exceptional models

Just sit back and enjoy the 20-minutes of video and the old-school motorsport beauty.

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube in collaboration with davide458italia and Italiansupercarvideo

Which vintage racecar was your favorite to watch during the Imola Classic?

Comments

To Top