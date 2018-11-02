Featured Fitment: Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 Wheels

Exotic Performance.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is the ultimate in on-track performance for the Huracan model range. It serves up a hardcore, motorsport-oriented and purposeful driving experience that is perfect for carving up corners and taking home the checkered flag. It’s flashy, even for Lamborghini standards, and this Performante model is even more eye-catching thanks to a new set of PUR Wheels.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is a high-powered beast that’s designed for the track. That means that there are quite a lot of forces that the powertrain, chassis, and body are subjected to while speeding on the asphalt. Even its own 631-horsepower 5.2-liter V-10 engine some serious stress on the wheels.

That’s why the new PUR RS43 monoblock forged wheels are perfect for this exotic Italian. Each wheel is made from a single piece of forged 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with high-strength construction. This is coupled with a low overall weight that lends to better overall performance.

For this fitment, the PUR Wheels team opted to stay with the standard Huracan fitment with a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. This allows the wheels to sit perfectly flush beneath the body without any issues.

Each wheel features a unique three-dimensional concave spoke design that resembles that of a star with a slight directional focus on the leading spoke. This design perfectly matches the unmistakable and commanding look of the Huracan Performante. A brilliant new Matte Golden Copper color finish is used on each one of the PUR RS43 wheels that contrasts the dark Black body and complements the factory center-locking cap perfectly.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante is already quite the head-turner but these custom PUR RS43 wheels in a stunning Matte Golden Copper put it in a league of its own.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante

Wheels: PUR RS43

Wheel Finish: Matte Golden Copper

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5

Lamborghini Huracan Performante with PUR RS43 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

