The Lamborghini SC18 is a Track-Spec, Road-Legal One-Off

The first-ever from the motorsports division.

There have been many one-off builds from Lamborghini that were made for a very special customer or to showcase the automaker’s capabilities. For the first time in its 55-year history, Lamborghini Squadra Corse has built its own one-off model: the Lamborghini SC18.

This is the first time the Italian automaker’s motorsports division has created its own one-off, road-legal super car. The new Lamborghini SC18 was built for one customer to their specifications and utilizes many parts from the Squadra Corse racing car.

Despite being legal to drive on public roads, the new Lamborghini SC18 was designed to perform on the racetrack. The SC18’s aerodynamics were borrowed from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s racing experience with aspects such as the front hood with air intakes coming from the Huracan GT3 EVO. The sides, fins, and air scoops were also inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO model. At the rear, a massive carbon fiber wing sits proudly and offers three mechanical adjustments to allow for the proper amount of downforce to be dialed in for a specific track.

Above the 6.5-liter V-12 engine is a new set of twelve air intakes to help dissipate heat and keep the engine bay cool. In the Lamborghini SC18, the V-12 engine produces 770 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 531 lb-ft. of torque at 6,750 RPM. That power is transferred through the seven-speed ISR gearbox to 20-inch front and 21-inch rear center-locking wheels shod in specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. The full carbon fiber body has a ground clearance of just 109 mm and saves weight, leading to even better overall performance.

The Grigio Daytona (Grey) carbon fiber body of the Lamborghini SC18 features a vibrant contrast of screen-printed Red color complemented by naked carbon fiber to showcase its athletic personality even further. Inside, A Nero Ade (Black) Alcantara upholstery is paired with Rosso Alala (Red) cross-stitching. Driver and passenger are held in carbon fiber bucket seats. A telemetry system is also used and showcases track data for the driver.

The new Lamborghini SC18 is a special one-off model for one lucky – and very wealthy – customer. This is the first from Lamborghini Squadra Corse, but don’t expect it to be the last.

Lamborghini SC18 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 770 at 8,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 531 lb-ft. at 6,750 RPM

Lamborghini SC18 Gallery

