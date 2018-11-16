ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV.1 Wheels

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by Baan Velgen

Rolling in from the Netherlands.

The Ferrari 458 Italia may have been replaced by the newer, higher-tech, and more powerful 488 GTB, but this super car still holds a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts. The 458 Italia was one of the last to be designed by Italian design house, Pininfarina, and also one of the last to feature a high-revving, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine. It may be a few years old, but it still looks gracefully exotic on a set of ADV.1 wheels.

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by Baan Velgen

This custom Nero Ferrari 458 Italia comes all the way from the Netherlands after it was given the upgrade treatment from the team at Baan Velgen. This particular car was also chosen to be the star of a photoshoot by Thomas van Rooij for Worldhotel Wings Rotterdam.

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by Baan Velgen

The Nero Ferrari 458 Italia was outfitted with a fresh set of custom ADV05 M.V2 SL Series two-piece forged wheels. These ADV.1 SL Series wheels are designed to be lighter and cut rotating mass for better overall performance for each individual vehicle platform. The five twin-spoke concave wheels feature a classic design along with weight-saving measures such as backpad pocketing and Titanium hardware, which is hidden for this application.

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by Baan Velgen

The Baan Velgen team installed the new lightweight ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and 22 x 12.5 rear setup. Each wheel sports a smooth Matte Black finish with hidden Titanium hardware to perfectly match the factory Nero paint color.

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels by Baan Velgen

The Ferrari 458 Italia might be old news to some, but you can bet it will still be able to turn heads for years to come – especially with these custom ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 458 Italia
Wheels: ADV.1 ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.5
Wheel Options: Hidden Titanium Hardware

Ferrari 458 Italia with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Build Credit: Baan Velgen
Photography Credit: Thomas van Rooij

