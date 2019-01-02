Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels

Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

Manila Monster.

The Porsche 911 Turbo has always been the go-to high-performance 911 that blends luxury, exclusivity, and force-fed power. The 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S is all that and a bit more with its incredible acceleration, technology, and capability. The team at KBH / Import Hookup in Manila took things to the next level with a fresh set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

The 991.2-generation might be old news with the new 992-generation breaking covers, but the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S is still one of the top sports cars around. Sitting at its rear is a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that produces 580 horsepower at 6,750 RPM and 516 lb-ft. of torque from 2,100 to 4,250 RPM. That power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, allowing the all-wheel drive German to reach 60 mph from rest in a mere 2.8 seconds.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

That kind of blistering acceleration and performance requires wheels that can handle some serious strength without sacrificing style. After all, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is quite the looker on the road.

So, the team at KBH / Import Hookup decided to go with Brixton Forged’s newest PF9 Targa Series wheels for the Racing Yellow 911 Turbo S. These three-piece forged wheels feature a step-lip style with an exotic star-shaped spoke pattern coupled with a concave profile. This creates a complex, eye-catching design that pairs well with the otherworldly performance of the Porsche 911 Turbo S while also offering high-strength and low-weight characteristics.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

For this fitment, KBH / Import Hookup installed the new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter flaunting a deeper concave profile. Each center-locking wheel also sports a Satin / Gloss Firecracker Black finish with raw lightweight titanium hardware to provide contrast to the vibrant Racing Yellow body and match the black aerodynamics.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels

Armed with the new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels, this Porsche 911 Turbo S is making quite a statement from half-a-world away.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Satin / Gloss Firecracker Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5
Wheel Options: Raw lightweight titanium hardware

Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: KBH / Import Hookup

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels on this Porsche 911 Turbo S?

