Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged PF9 Wheels

Manila Monster.

The Porsche 911 Turbo has always been the go-to high-performance 911 that blends luxury, exclusivity, and force-fed power. The 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S is all that and a bit more with its incredible acceleration, technology, and capability. The team at KBH / Import Hookup in Manila took things to the next level with a fresh set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels.

The 991.2-generation might be old news with the new 992-generation breaking covers, but the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S is still one of the top sports cars around. Sitting at its rear is a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that produces 580 horsepower at 6,750 RPM and 516 lb-ft. of torque from 2,100 to 4,250 RPM. That power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, allowing the all-wheel drive German to reach 60 mph from rest in a mere 2.8 seconds.

That kind of blistering acceleration and performance requires wheels that can handle some serious strength without sacrificing style. After all, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is quite the looker on the road.

So, the team at KBH / Import Hookup decided to go with Brixton Forged’s newest PF9 Targa Series wheels for the Racing Yellow 911 Turbo S. These three-piece forged wheels feature a step-lip style with an exotic star-shaped spoke pattern coupled with a concave profile. This creates a complex, eye-catching design that pairs well with the otherworldly performance of the Porsche 911 Turbo S while also offering high-strength and low-weight characteristics.

For this fitment, KBH / Import Hookup installed the new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with the latter flaunting a deeper concave profile. Each center-locking wheel also sports a Satin / Gloss Firecracker Black finish with raw lightweight titanium hardware to provide contrast to the vibrant Racing Yellow body and match the black aerodynamics.

Armed with the new Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels, this Porsche 911 Turbo S is making quite a statement from half-a-world away.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Satin / Gloss Firecracker Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Wheel Options: Raw lightweight titanium hardware

Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Build Credit: KBH / Import Hookup

Do you like the look of these Brixton Forged PF9 Targa Series wheels on this Porsche 911 Turbo S?