The new Ferrari F8 Tributo Wows in Geneva with 710-HP!

The two-seater Berlinetta has once again been redefined by Ferrari. The Italian automaker has just unveiled the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, thus replacing the 488 GTB. The newest super car is more powerful, has better aerodynamics, more technologically advanced, and has a fresh look.

The new Ferrari F8 Tributo is named after the twin-turbocharged engine that powers it while paying tribute to the mid-engined layout. The 3.9-liter V-8 engine is an evolution of the unit that won “Best Engine” in the International Engine of the Year awards for three consecutive years and was also named the best engine of the last two decades.

The new 3.9-liter in the Ferrari Tributo is the most powerful V-8 engine that Ferrari has ever used for a non-special series vehicle. The engine produces an incredible 710 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 568 lb-ft. of torque at a low 3,250 RPM – all without turbo lag. Thanks to the added power and a weight reduction of 88 lbs. over its predecessor, the Ferrari F8 Tributo can accelerate to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds. And reach 124 mph in only 7.8 seconds. Top speed is 211 mph.

Aiding in the spectacular overall performance figures for the Ferrari F8 Tributo is the newest version of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE+) that allows even more drivers to reach the car’s limits. There’s also the latest Side Slip Angle Control (ver. 6.1) that allows drivers to maintain perfect oversteer in the 2,932-lb. super car.

The Ferrari Styling Center took the reins of designing the new F8 Tributo. The newest super car has adopted numerous aerodynamics from the 488 Pista and is more efficient aerodynamically by 10-percent compared to the 488 GTB. This comes thanks to features like rear-angled front radiators, and the use of dynamic engine air intakes positioned on either side of the spoiler instead of in the rear flanks.

Up front, the new Ferrari F8 Tributo proudly wears an ‘S-Duct’ that was also first used on the 488 Pista, but was tweaked for this application. This single aspect adds 15-percent to the overall increase in downforce over the 488 GTB. The front fascia also features compact horizontal LED headlights that allow for brake cooling intakes to be neatly integrated above.

As air moves towards the rear, it’s met by swooping curves and sucked into air intakes for the engine and brakes. Atop the 3.9-liter V-8 sits a Lexan cover with three louvres – an element derived from the F40 to extract hot air from the engine bay without affecting the blown spoiler.

The rear fascia was inspired by the first 8-cylinder Berlinetta – the 1975 308 GTB. A new spoiler sweeps across the rear and the taillights for a lower and wider look. This also allowed designers to give the Ferrari F8 Tributo the classic twin light cluster and body-colored tail.

Inside, the cabin is designed around the driver like a classic Ferrari, however, everything is redesigned. New dashboard, door panel, center tunnel, and other elements are all-new. A new steering wheel with integrated controls faces the driver as does the latest-gen HMI (Human Machine Interface) while a 7.0-inch touchscreen display is neatly tucked into the dash for the passenger.

The new Ferrari F8 Tributo will be making its global debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and be available later this year.

Ferrari F8 Tributo Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 710 / 720 cv at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 568 lb-ft. / 770 Nm at 3,250 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.9 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 MPH: 7.9 seconds

Top Speed: 211 MPH / 340 KM/H

