Featured Fitment: McLaren 720S with ADV05C Track Spec CS Wheels

Posted on

McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning

A classic McLaren flair.

The future is now with McLaren and the 720S is at the forefront. This exotic, futuristic and otherworldly-looking super car has all the performance and tech one could ever need and it got even better thanks to new ADV.1 Wheels and the team at Pfaff Tuning in Ontario, Canada.

McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning

A client brought their new McLaren 720S to Pfaff Tuning with the goal of transforming it into a real head-turner while paying homage to the British brand. The team added a full bright Orange and Blue livery that was inspired by the classic McLaren papaya liveries of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Elsewhere, Pfaff Tuning utilized VelocityAP Exhausts & Tuning to push the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 engine even further. Here, a full racing exhaust and downpipes was installed alongside VelocityAP ECU software that results in more power and a fire-spitting good time.

McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning

What really sets this McLaren 720S apart from other exotics as a complete performance and styling package is the new set of ADV.1 ADV05C Track Spec CS Series wheels. After a new set of lowering springs were installed, the new three-piece forged wheels were fitted and match the exotic design of the 720S perfectly.

McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning

The new ADV05C Track Spec CS Series wheels feature a low overall weight and concave profile with a five circle-spoke design. Here, the new ADV05C Track Spec CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 19 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deep concave profile. Each wheel sports a Matte Black disc with Brushed Gloss Blue lip and hidden Titanium hardware option for a clean look.

McLaren 720S with ADV05 Track Spec CS Series wheels by Pfaff Tuning

While the McLaren 720S is forging a way into the future of high-performance motoring, this custom-tailored exotic with ADV.1 Wheels is still able to pay homage with some serious style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 720S
Wheels: ADV05C Track Spec CS Series
Wheel Finish: Matte Black disc, Brushed Gloss Blue lip
Wheel Options: Hidden Titanium Hardware
Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5

McLaren 720S with ADV05C Track Spec CS Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Build Credit: Pfaff Tuning

Do you like the look of this Orange and Blue McLaren 720S with ADV05C Track Spec CS Series wheels?

