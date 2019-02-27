Mo Bhana Nominated for ‘Business Man of the Year’!

Vote for the 2019 Yorkshire Choice Awards!

Mo Bhana, the PR and Communications Manager for Kahn Design has been working with the Huddersfield Town AFC for quite some time as the club’s Fan Ambassador. Due to his success, he’s been nominated for the Business Man of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards on Saturday, April 6th, 2019.

Bhana had been previously named as the Professional of the Year at the Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) Awards in October, 2018 because of his marketing success and creativity while with Huddersfield Town AFC.

Utilizing his skills that has helped turn the Kahn Design brand into a globally-recognized automotive name, Bhana was able to help grow the Huddersfield Town AFC fan base exponentially. Bhana worked closely alongside Huddersfield Town’s Marketing and Communications team to appeal to the local Asian communities and make the football club even more recognizable.

The Business Man of the Year Award is currently held by Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director, Sean Jarvis.

You can vote for The Yorkshire Choice Awards, including Mo Bhana for the Business Man of the Year Award, here.

Source: Huddersfield Town, Kahn Design