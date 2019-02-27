A Kahn Design

Project Kahn Unveils their Capital City Edition SVR!

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition

Power and Style for Geneva.

At the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, Project Kahn will be unveiling two new vehicles, one of which is the White and Black Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Edition known as the Capital City Edition.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition

The new custom-tailored high-performance SUV will be rolling into the Swiss city oozing with prestige and style. Owner and Lead Designer, Afzal Kahn, took the already imposing factory SUV to the next level by giving it the special Project Kahn touch.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition

The new Project Kahn Range Rover SVR Pace Car First Edition Capital City is bolder than ever before. A new front bumper spoiler and splitter combo reflects the SUV’s supercharged V-8 performance while the wider front and rear fenders with integrated air dams give it a commanding presence. At the rear, there’s a new tailgate panel, valence with integrated exhaust tips, and a three-piece aero wing. Beneath those extended wheel arches sit a new set of 23-inch Forged Pace Car Wheels with custom color detailing to match the two-tone Capital City edition Pace Car.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition

But the team at Project Kahn didn’t there; they gave the interior the full custom-tailored treatment. Here, in-house craftsmen gave the Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Capital City edition a full quilted and perforated leather upholstery including the factory sport seats for a comfortable ride that’s pleasing to the eyes.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car First Capital City edition will be on display at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Project Kahn will also customize a customer’s Range Rover Sport SVR to their liking as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Capital City Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new design of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car Capital City Edition?

Comments

