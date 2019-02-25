Here’s 20-Minutes of Exotics Revving at Cars & Coffee in Italy!

Because we all love car sounds.
We all love going to car shows and listening to exhaust notes. This Cars & Coffee event in Italy had all the noises and exotic cars to overwhelm the senses with a little bit of something for everyone.
Here, attendees were treated to everything from Italian V-12s to American V-8s, and force-fed fours. There were big wings, exotic vinyl wraps, carbon fiber, and intricate details that were easy to miss with everything going on at once.
Here’s the full list of the cars shown according to the video upload:
1- Nissan R35 GTR
2- Pagani Zonda C12 S
3- Dodge Viper GTS
4- Ferrari 430 Scuderia
5- Chevy Corvette C7 Z06
6- Supercharged Mercedes C63 AMG W204
7- Porsche 997 Turbo 9ff
8- Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Custom exhaust
9- Porsche Carrera GT
10- Lamborghini Murcielago LP640
11- BMW M2 with Akrapovic Exhaust
12- BMW M4
13- Lamborghini Aventador with iPE Exhaust
14- Ferrari F430 Spider
15- Morgan AERO 8
16- Chevy Camaro SS
17- Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
18- Ferrari 360 Spider
19- Audi R8 V10 Plus
20- Porsche 991 GT3 with iPE exhaust
21- Subaru WRX STi
22- Ferrari F12 TDF
23- McLaren 720S
24- Mercedes A45 AMG
25- Lamborghini Diablo Roadster
26- Chevy Corvette C6 Z06
27- Ferrari F40
28- Mercedes SL63 AMG
29- Lamborghini Murcielago 6.2 V12
30- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
31- Nissan Skyline R32 GTR
32- Maserati MC12
33- Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series
34- Ferrari 458 Italia Liberty Walk
35- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
36- Ferrari California
37- McLaren 675LT
38- Chevy Corvette C7
39- Ferrari 599 GTO
40- Mercedes C63 AMG Black Series
41- Lamborghini Diablo SV
42- TechArt GT Street R
43- Audi RS5 ABT
44- Lamborghini Huracan Performante
45- Porsche 981 Boxster with Akrapovic exhaust
46- Ferrari 599 GTB
47- McLaren 570S
48- Ferrari 488 GTB
49- Porsche Cayman GT4
50- BMW M4 G-Power
51- Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera
52- Koenigsegg CCX Edition
53- Ferrari GTC4 Lusso
54- Mercedes AMG GT-S
55- Audi R8 ABT GTR
56- Ferrari LaFerrari
57- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
58- Audi R8 Plus Spider
59- McLaren 650S Spider
60- Ferrari 458 Speciale
61- Porsche 991 GT2 RS
62- Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SV
Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube