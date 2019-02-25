Here’s 20-Minutes of Exotics Revving at Cars & Coffee in Italy!

Because we all love car sounds.

We all love going to car shows and listening to exhaust notes. This Cars & Coffee event in Italy had all the noises and exotic cars to overwhelm the senses with a little bit of something for everyone.

Here, attendees were treated to everything from Italian V-12s to American V-8s, and force-fed fours. There were big wings, exotic vinyl wraps, carbon fiber, and intricate details that were easy to miss with everything going on at once.

Here’s the full list of the cars shown according to the video upload:

1- Nissan R35 GTR

2- Pagani Zonda C12 S

3- Dodge Viper GTS

4- Ferrari 430 Scuderia

5- Chevy Corvette C7 Z06

6- Supercharged Mercedes C63 AMG W204

7- Porsche 997 Turbo 9ff

8- Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Custom exhaust

9- Porsche Carrera GT

10- Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

11- BMW M2 with Akrapovic Exhaust

12- BMW M4

13- Lamborghini Aventador with iPE Exhaust

14- Ferrari F430 Spider

15- Morgan AERO 8

16- Chevy Camaro SS

17- Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

18- Ferrari 360 Spider

19- Audi R8 V10 Plus

20- Porsche 991 GT3 with iPE exhaust

21- Subaru WRX STi

22- Ferrari F12 TDF

23- McLaren 720S

24- Mercedes A45 AMG

25- Lamborghini Diablo Roadster

26- Chevy Corvette C6 Z06

27- Ferrari F40

28- Mercedes SL63 AMG

29- Lamborghini Murcielago 6.2 V12

30- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

31- Nissan Skyline R32 GTR

32- Maserati MC12

33- Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series

34- Ferrari 458 Italia Liberty Walk

35- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

36- Ferrari California

37- McLaren 675LT

38- Chevy Corvette C7

39- Ferrari 599 GTO

40- Mercedes C63 AMG Black Series

41- Lamborghini Diablo SV

42- TechArt GT Street R

43- Audi RS5 ABT

44- Lamborghini Huracan Performante

45- Porsche 981 Boxster with Akrapovic exhaust

46- Ferrari 599 GTB

47- McLaren 570S

48- Ferrari 488 GTB

49- Porsche Cayman GT4

50- BMW M4 G-Power

51- Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

52- Koenigsegg CCX Edition

53- Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

54- Mercedes AMG GT-S

55- Audi R8 ABT GTR

56- Ferrari LaFerrari

57- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

58- Audi R8 Plus Spider

59- McLaren 650S Spider

60- Ferrari 458 Speciale

61- Porsche 991 GT2 RS

62- Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SV

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Which one of these exhaust notes was your favorite?