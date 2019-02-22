Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Posted on

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels

Clean and Cool.

Sometimes, you just need to cruise and be cool. Driving isn’t always about going as fast as possible and hitting every apex; sometimes it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy the smooth ride of a grand tourer. The Lexus LC500 delivers just that with a seductive design and sumptuous high-tech interior. This Ultra White Lexus LC500 also comes with some extra suave on the road thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged wheels.

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels

The Lexus LC500 is the perfect way to cruise the boulevard or down your favorite scenic road. It has an eye-catching design and a cabin that caresses driver and passenger with cutting-edge tech. Under the hood, there’s also a 5.0-liter V-8 engine with 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque that gives the grand tourer more than enough get up and go.

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels

This Lexus LC500 was given a little bit of flash and dazzle thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece monoblock forged wheels keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance and are built to handle the stout power of the meaty V-8 under the hood.

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels

The Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels feature a five twin-spoke design with a concave profile that meshes with the design of the Lexus LC500 perfectly. Here, the new monoblock forged wheels were installed in a staggered 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 11.5 rear setup with a Brushed Smoke Black and Satin Clear finish, fitting in perfectly with the two-tone color scheme of the grand tourer.

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels

This exotic and curvaceous Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels might not be winning any awards on the racetrack, but it’s quite the star for those looking to cruise in style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lexus LC500
Wheels: Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear)
Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 11.5

Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
876
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels
ABT RS4+ ABT RS4+
836
ABT Sportsline

Light up the Winter with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+
Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R
755
Fostla

The newest Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R is a Beast!
Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition
742
A Kahn Design

The Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition is a Mean Black Machine
Mahk Chevrolet Reliability Mahk Chevrolet Reliability
712
Viral Videos

Mahk Busts in and Ruins Chevy’s Latest Commercial!
Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group
677
PUR Wheels

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 Wheels
Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
545
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Brixton Forged M51 Wheels
Hennessey Performance HPE1000 McLaren 600LT Hennessey Performance HPE1000 McLaren 600LT
518
Hennessey Performance

Get ready to Fly with the Hennessey HPE1000 McLaren 600LT!
Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender Silver Superhero Land Rover Defender
434
A Kahn Design

Meet the Chelsea Truck Co. ‘Silver Superhero’ Land Rover Defender!
Prior Design Widebody Toyota Supra Prior Design Widebody Toyota Supra
309
PRIOR Design

Prior Design Previews their new Toyota Supra Aero Package
To Top