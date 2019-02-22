Clean and Cool.

Sometimes, you just need to cruise and be cool. Driving isn’t always about going as fast as possible and hitting every apex; sometimes it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy the smooth ride of a grand tourer. The Lexus LC500 delivers just that with a seductive design and sumptuous high-tech interior. This Ultra White Lexus LC500 also comes with some extra suave on the road thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged wheels.

The Lexus LC500 is the perfect way to cruise the boulevard or down your favorite scenic road. It has an eye-catching design and a cabin that caresses driver and passenger with cutting-edge tech. Under the hood, there’s also a 5.0-liter V-8 engine with 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque that gives the grand tourer more than enough get up and go.

This Lexus LC500 was given a little bit of flash and dazzle thanks to a new set of Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels. These one-piece monoblock forged wheels keep rotating mass to a minimum for better overall performance and are built to handle the stout power of the meaty V-8 under the hood.

The Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels feature a five twin-spoke design with a concave profile that meshes with the design of the Lexus LC500 perfectly. Here, the new monoblock forged wheels were installed in a staggered 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 11.5 rear setup with a Brushed Smoke Black and Satin Clear finish, fitting in perfectly with the two-tone color scheme of the grand tourer.

This exotic and curvaceous Lexus LC500 with Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels might not be winning any awards on the racetrack, but it’s quite the star for those looking to cruise in style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lexus LC500

Wheels: Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Satin Clear)

Front Wheels: 22 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 22 x 11.5

