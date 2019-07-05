Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crashes in China

Posted on

Friday FAIL Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crash

Dashcam Italian action.

It’s not always easy driving an exotic super car, especially one that packs an incredible amount of power. The Ferrari F12Berlinetta and its 7.3-liter, 730-horsepower V-12 can be a thrill to drive, but requires some skill when that throttle is pushed.

Friday FAIL Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crash

This Ferrari owner in China is the perfect example of why things can get real squirrely really quick when that V-12 is opened up.

While driving on a wet highway in traffic, one Ferrari driver lost control after hitting the accelerator and quickly paid for the mistake. At the push of the throttle, traction was quickly lost to the rear wheels thanks to the wet asphalt. The driver attempted to correct but it was all for naught. The F12Berlinetta quickly slammed into the concrete barrier and spun around. To add insult to injury, the car then rolled into the opposite barrier before coming to a rest.

Friday FAIL Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crash

Although the video doesn’t show the driver going nuts and showing off on the highway, it does show that it doesn’t take much to lose control of a super car with that kind of power – especially on a wet road.

So, next time you find yourself driving a super car, make sure you’re pushing it on the track and not on public roads.

Source: Exotic Car Footage YouTube

How bad did this Ferrari F12Berlinetta crash in China look?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+
683
Brabus

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ has it all!
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept
650
Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept is the Off-Roader of your Dreams!
Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator Hennessey Maximus 1000 Jeep Gladiator
649
Hennessey Performance

The Hennessey Maximus 1000 is a Jeep Gladiator on Steroids!
Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car
643
A Kahn Design

Command the Road with the Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car!
Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV.1 Wheels
515
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV05 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Friday FAIL: Ferrari F50 Cavalcade Crash Friday FAIL: Ferrari F50 Cavalcade Crash
501
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari Cavalcade Crash in Capri!
Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant
490
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes into Fire Hydrant!
Porsche 718 Spyder Porsche 718 Spyder
465
Porsche

Meet the new Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4!
featured featured
277
ABT Sportsline

Bring the fun with the new ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback!
To Top