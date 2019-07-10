Speeding up the hill!

One of the most exciting and fun annual automotive events in the world is easily the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There’s something for everyone here from vintage cars to the latest prototypes, exotics, race cars, and more. There are stands for high-end luxury brands, artwork, food, and everything in between.

The four-day event is held at the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England, and hosted by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the 11th Duke of Richmond. There are numerous events that include a rally race, concours event, drifting, a moving motor show, and the highly-acclaimed hillclimb.

The hillclimb timed shootout takes place on the final day of the event and sees cars of all varieties compete for the fastest time up the 1.6-mile, nine-turn course. After practicing and qualifying, drivers and their racers push their vehicles to the limit in an effort to put a show on for the crowd and take home the fastest time.

What makes the even so much fun to watch is the variety of automobiles that compete in the hillclimb event. Vintage racers from Bentley, Bugatti, Aston Martin, and more from the turn of the century compete with purpose-built racecars, rally cars, new super cars, and more to see who can be the fastest.

For the second year in a row, Romain Dumas was able to take home the win for the Hillclimb Shootout event with a 42.32-second finish. Earlier, Dumas was able to achieve a 39.90-second time, however it was not official being that it wasn’t during the official shootout.

While Dumas and the I.D. R grabbed the headlines, Julian Majzub driving the Bugatti Type 35B to its very limits was quite entertaining as was the sound of the Ford GT40 Roadster driven by Andrew Newall. The Volkswagen Polo WRX and Citroën DS3 WRX driven by Petter and Oliver Solberg, respectively, followed behind the I.D. R with the second- and third-fastest times.

Until next year, Goodwood!

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Which car was your favorite during the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout?