Viral Videos

See the Action from the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!

Posted on

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout

Speeding up the hill!

One of the most exciting and fun annual automotive events in the world is easily the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There’s something for everyone here from vintage cars to the latest prototypes, exotics, race cars, and more. There are stands for high-end luxury brands, artwork, food, and everything in between.

The four-day event is held at the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England, and hosted by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the 11th Duke of Richmond. There are numerous events that include a rally race, concours event, drifting, a moving motor show, and the highly-acclaimed hillclimb.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout

The hillclimb timed shootout takes place on the final day of the event and sees cars of all varieties compete for the fastest time up the 1.6-mile, nine-turn course. After practicing and qualifying, drivers and their racers push their vehicles to the limit in an effort to put a show on for the crowd and take home the fastest time.

What makes the even so much fun to watch is the variety of automobiles that compete in the hillclimb event. Vintage racers from Bentley, Bugatti, Aston Martin, and more from the turn of the century compete with purpose-built racecars, rally cars, new super cars, and more to see who can be the fastest.

For the second year in a row, Romain Dumas was able to take home the win for the Hillclimb Shootout event with a 42.32-second finish. Earlier, Dumas was able to achieve a 39.90-second time, however it was not official being that it wasn’t during the official shootout.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout

While Dumas and the I.D. R grabbed the headlines, Julian Majzub driving the Bugatti Type 35B to its very limits was quite entertaining as was the sound of the Ford GT40 Roadster driven by Andrew Newall. The Volkswagen Polo WRX and Citroën DS3 WRX driven by Petter and Oliver Solberg, respectively, followed behind the I.D. R with the second- and third-fastest times.

Until next year, Goodwood!

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing

Which car was your favorite during the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+
738
Brabus

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ has it all!
Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car
682
A Kahn Design

Command the Road with the Kahn Range Rover Velar P300 Pace Car!
Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV.1 Wheels
573
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV05 M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Friday FAIL: Ferrari F50 Cavalcade Crash Friday FAIL: Ferrari F50 Cavalcade Crash
571
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari Cavalcade Crash in Capri!
Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Crashes into Fire Hydrant
532
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes into Fire Hydrant!
Porsche 718 Spyder Porsche 718 Spyder
501
Porsche

Meet the new Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4!
featured featured
458
ABT Sportsline

Bring the fun with the new ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback!
Friday FAIL Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crash Friday FAIL Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crash
278
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari F12Berlinetta Crashes in China
To Top