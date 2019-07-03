ABT Sportsline

Bring the fun with the new ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback!

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback

More limited-edition performance.

ABT Sportsline successfully sold out all 50 of their ABT RS4+ models. For those that missed out and still want a piece of all that power, style, and performance, the German tuning company is offering up a limited-run of 50 ABT RS5-R Sportback models that pack some serious heat, aerodynamics, and excitement.

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback

“The most important features in the Sportback are a comprehensive aerodynamics package and a significant power boost,” said CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. The 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine was equipped with a new ABT Engine Control Unit (AEC), ABT auxiliary water cooler kit, ABT exhaust system, and ABT air intake trim. After these upgrades, the ABT RS5-R Sportback generates a healthy 530 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque.

But the ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback isn’t all about straight-line power – it loves to have fun in the twisties. New height-adjustable suspension springs are paired with front and rear ABT Sport stabilizers that sharpen up handling and make winding country roads a blast. Hitting the pavement are new ABT Sport GR alloy wheels that measure 21 x 10.0 at the front and rear axles.

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback

Visually, a new glossy carbon fiber aerodynamic kit gives the ABT RS5-R Sportback a harder, more aggressive look. The front fascia is transformed with a new lip, flics, and a new grille with RS5-R logo to give the four-door coupe a confident road presence. Along each front fender are optional wheel arch vents with carbon fiber fins to showcase the muscle hiding beneath the hood. At the rear, a new rear spoiler and rear skirt add-on have been installed with the latter neatly integrating the four-pipe 102 mm carbon-trimmed exhaust system.

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback

Inside, customers are greeted by new ABT door entry sill trim strips and ABT integrated entrance lights that display the RS5-R logo. Partial leather seats are adorned with the RS5-R logo while the ‘ABT RS5-R 1 of 50’ badge is proudly displayed on the dashboard. A new carbon fiber gear shift cover is also featured.

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback

The new ABT RS5-R Sportback will be available at the end of July as a complete vehicle based on the Audi RS 5 Sportback.

ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 2.9 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-6
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 530 / 390 kW
Maximum Torque: 502 lb-ft. / 680 Nm

Wheels and Suspension:
Wheels: ABT GR alloy
Wheel Size: 21 x 10.0
Suspension: Height-adjustable springs, front and rear sports stabilizers

Exterior:
-Front lip
-Front flics
-Front grille with RS5-R logo
-Optional wheel arch vents with carbon fins
-Rear spoiler
-Rear skirt add-on
-Four-pipe 102 mm exhaust with carbon tailpipe trim

Interior:
-Partial leather seats with RS5-R logo
-ABT carbon gearshift cover
-‘ABT RS5-R 1 of 50’ logo
-ABT door entry sill strips
-ABT integrated entrance lights with RS5-R logo

ABT RS5-R Sportback Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Do you like the look of the 530-HP ABT Sportsline RS5-R Sportback?

