Light up the Winter with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+

Limited Edition Fun.

ABT Sportsline has been working their magic on Audi models for years and reserved their best for a special few limited edition models such as the RS4+ and RS6+. The newest generation of Audi RS4 is getting the same treatment and will be rolling into the Geneva International Motor Show from March 7th to 17th. Just as before the new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ will only be limited to 50 units, and you can expect those to be sold out quickly.

“As the demand for the predecessor RS4-R – which was also limited to 50 vehicles – far exceeded the supply, we are now offering our customers a worthy successor,” said CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. The new model expects more of the same thanks to a boost in power, new style, and lots of hardware that just begs for the throttle to be pushed.

The featured model is a Misano Red ABT RS4+ in wagon (Avant) form. Under the hood, the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine with 444 bhp and 443 lb-ft. of torque benefits from a new ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit that increases power to 510 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque. Customers can also get a boost up to 530 horsepower for a little bit extra as well. Making that power audible is a new exhaust with quad 102 mm carbon-look tailpipes.

Elsewhere, the new ABT RS4+ serves up a more engaging and precise driving dynamic thanks to a new set of height-adjustable suspension springs and sport stabilizers. Meeting the pavement is a new set of 20-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels boasting a Gloss Black finish and Diamond-machined flange.

The ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ also has an edgier, more commanding look thanks to a carbon fiber aerodynamics package. The kit includes a new front grille and lip add-on with the latter sporting an ‘RS4+’ logotype. New front blades replace the factory front flics while fender inserts add some visual testosterone. At the rear, a new skirt add-on incorporates the quad exhaust system neatly while a new spoiler sits atop the trunklid for some additional downforce.

Inside, driver and passengers are greeted by integrated entrance lights that project the ‘RS4+’ logo on the ground below. A new ABT start-stop button cover and gearstick cover are featured along with upholstered seats featuring the ‘RS4+’ logo. The final touch is a new vehicle number badge on the passenger’s side dash with the production number out of 50.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ is available as a complete vehicle and limited to just 50 units worldwide. The RS4+ will be on display in Viper Green at the Geneva International Motor Show at Stand 1244 in Hall 1 from March 7th to 17th.

ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-6

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 510 – 530 / 375 kW – 390 kW

-ABT Engine Control Unit (AEC)

-102 mm quad exhaust in carbon-look

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT Sport GR alloy

Wheel Diameter: 20 inches

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black with Diamond-machined flange

Suspension: Height-adjustable springs and sport stabilizers

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front grille

-Carbon fiber front lip

-Carbon fiber front blades

-Carbon fiber fender inserts

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear skirt

Interior:

-ABT Sportsline start-stop button cover

-ABT Sportsline gearshift cover

-Integrated entrance light with ‘RS4+’ logo

-Passenger dashboard number plate

ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+ Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Are you a fan of the 530-horsepower ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+?