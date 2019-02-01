ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels

There’s nothing like the exotic and aggressive look of a Lamborghini. The current-generation of models have a jagged, wedge-shaped Italian design that’s iconic, timeless, and also commands the road. This Nero Nemesis Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 might be old news with the new Aventador S model hitting streets, but it’s nothing short of breathtaking thanks to a new set of ADV.1 wheels and other goodies from Luxury Custom AG.

This Lamborghini Aventador is sporting the standard 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V-12 engine that spits out a heart-pounding 690 bhp at 8,250 RPM and 509 lb-ft. of torque at 5,500 RPM. That gets a nice little boost thanks to a Capristo exhaust system that really lets this bull scream.

The team at Luxury Custom AG in Switzerland opted to go for the blacked-out look with this Nero Nemesis Lamborghini Aventador. A new set of custom ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels were chosen for their classic split-five-spoke design coupled with a two-piece concave construction. The forged wheels also help keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing strength, making them perfect for this high-performance application.

This fitment features the ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels measuring a staggered 21 x 9.5 at the front and 21 x 12.5 at the rear, where there is more of a bias in power. Each wheel sports a smooth Matte Black finish that contrasts the glossier Nero Nemesis paint on the body and draw attention. The hidden titanium hardware option also lends a cleaner, more focused look for the two-piece ADV.1 wheels.

This Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is one bad bull thanks to a new set of ADV05 M.V2 SL Series wheels and a little bit of magic from the team at Luxury Custom AG.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
Wheels: ADV.1 ADV05 M.V2 SL Series
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Wheel Options: Hidden Titanium

Lamborghini Aventador with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

