The Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition is a Mean Black Machine

Hard-edged heritage.

The team at A Kahn Design has a wealth of experience when it comes to redesigning and customizing luxury SUVs. They’ve made a name for themselves in the Land Rover/Range Rover market and have worked their magic on other manufacturers such as Jeep, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and more. Now, they’ve just debuted the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition model that celebrates the British automaker’s rich history and injects it with some high-end testosterone.

A Kahn Design has worked on the Bentley Bentayga before, but for the Centenary Edition model, founder, Afzal Kahn, started from scratch and came up with a design that celebrates the pedigree of Bentley while adding a more athletic touch that reflects the SUV’s performance capabilities.

The end result is the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition. This Jet Black 4.0-liter V-8 model features a full Black Pack body work and de-chrome style with a host of carbon fiber aerodynamics and accessories. Up front, there’s a new vented grille staring ahead above carbon bumper sections and carbon fiber lower spoiler. At the rear, the seven-passenger SUV sports a new trunk spoiler, carbon lower valence, twin roof wing, and a quad exhaust system.

Beneath the Jet Black and carbon fiber body work, there’s a new set of 23 x 10.0 Kahn Le Mans wheels. These Diamond Mirror on Gloss Black finished wheels sport a set of 295/35/23 Continental tires for added grip. Drivers of the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition will also benefit from a new adjustable lowering module to reduce the center of gravity for better overall handling at the touch of a button.

Inside, craftsman gave the new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition a full 3D Herringbone Black perforated leather interior. The seven-passenger SUV sports a new leather steering wheel and High Gloss Shadow door panels and door handle surrounds as well.

The new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition is currently available for £169,999. Customers can also choose to upgrade and modify their own Bentley Bentayga with these upgrades as well as others inside and out.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Black Pack Body Work

-Front Carbon Bumper Sections

-Black Pack (de-chrome)

-Front Vented Grille

-Rear Boot Wing

-Rear Quad Exhaust

-Kahn 23” Le Mans Alloy Wheels – Set of Four

-Carbon Fiber Front Lower Bumper Spoiler

-Rear Carbon Bumper Valance

-295x35x23″ Continental Tires

-Twin Large Rear Roof Wing

Interior:

-Seven Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone 3D Modular Leather

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the sportier look of the new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition?