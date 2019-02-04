A Kahn Design

The Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition is a Mean Black Machine

Posted on

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

Hard-edged heritage.

The team at A Kahn Design has a wealth of experience when it comes to redesigning and customizing luxury SUVs. They’ve made a name for themselves in the Land Rover/Range Rover market and have worked their magic on other manufacturers such as Jeep, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and more. Now, they’ve just debuted the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition model that celebrates the British automaker’s rich history and injects it with some high-end testosterone.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

A Kahn Design has worked on the Bentley Bentayga before, but for the Centenary Edition model, founder, Afzal Kahn, started from scratch and came up with a design that celebrates the pedigree of Bentley while adding a more athletic touch that reflects the SUV’s performance capabilities.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

The end result is the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition. This Jet Black 4.0-liter V-8 model features a full Black Pack body work and de-chrome style with a host of carbon fiber aerodynamics and accessories. Up front, there’s a new vented grille staring ahead above carbon bumper sections and carbon fiber lower spoiler. At the rear, the seven-passenger SUV sports a new trunk spoiler, carbon lower valence, twin roof wing, and a quad exhaust system.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

Beneath the Jet Black and carbon fiber body work, there’s a new set of 23 x 10.0 Kahn Le Mans wheels. These Diamond Mirror on Gloss Black finished wheels sport a set of 295/35/23 Continental tires for added grip. Drivers of the Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition will also benefit from a new adjustable lowering module to reduce the center of gravity for better overall handling at the touch of a button.

Inside, craftsman gave the new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition a full 3D Herringbone Black perforated leather interior. The seven-passenger SUV sports a new leather steering wheel and High Gloss Shadow door panels and door handle surrounds as well.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition

The new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition is currently available for £169,999. Customers can also choose to upgrade and modify their own Bentley Bentayga with these upgrades as well as others inside and out.

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-Black Pack Body Work
-Front Carbon Bumper Sections
-Black Pack (de-chrome)
-Front Vented Grille
-Rear Boot Wing
-Rear Quad Exhaust
-Kahn 23” Le Mans Alloy Wheels – Set of Four
-Carbon Fiber Front Lower Bumper Spoiler
-Rear Carbon Bumper Valance
-295x35x23″ Continental Tires
-Twin Large Rear Roof Wing

Interior:
-Seven Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone 3D Modular Leather

Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the sportier look of the new Kahn Bentley Bentayga Centenary Edition?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Lamborghini Huracan EVO
1.0K
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO steps into the Future
Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender
857
A Kahn Design

Roll on with the Chelsea Truck Co. Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender!
Toyota Supra GR Toyota Supra GR
760
Motoring News

The Toyota Supra is Back and Ready to Drive!
GTR 8XX EVO-R GTR 8XX EVO-R
732
Gemballa

Gemballa is back with the GTR 8XX EVO-R!
Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series Wheels Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series Wheels
719
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Friday FAIL Ferrari Street Racing Crash Friday FAIL Ferrari Street Racing Crash
640
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari 360 Crashes while Street Racing
Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast
634
Novitec Rosso

Novitec Works their Magic on the new Ferrari 812 Superfast!
Group B golden years Group B golden years
600
Viral Videos

Relive the Highs and Lows of Group B!
Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
558
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels
ABT RS4+ ABT RS4+
500
ABT Sportsline

Light up the Winter with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+
To Top