The newest Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R is a Beast!

More power and style.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the most hardcore and powerful version of the two-door high-performance coupe without getting into the racing version. It was forged on the Green Hell of the Nürburgring Nordschleife and it shows from the driver’s seat. The car wrapping and tuning experts at Fostla in Germany got their hands on one and worked their magic.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R already packs a pretty hard punch thanks to the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 hiding under its hood. In stock form, this bad boy spits out a healthy 577 bhp at 6,250 RPM and 520 lb-ft. of torque from 1,900 to 5,500 RPM. That’s good for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds and 198 mph top speed.

But Fostla had bigger things in mind for this factory Mercedes-AMG GT R starting with the engine. Here, zee Germans installed their ‘Level 1’ performance upgrade that includes a BMC racing filter and some ECU tuning. The end result is a whopping 650 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque.

Fostla wasn’t finished their either. The entire exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GT R was transformed with a custom full vinyl wrap. The wrap starts out as a vibrant Yellow up front until the door panels, where it peels away into a jagged winter camouflage design at the rear, creating an eye-catching look that the large spoiler wing couldn’t grab by itself.

Just a couple of basic upgrades from Fostla makes all the difference with this Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 650 / 478 kW

Maximum Torque: 568 lb-ft. / 770 Nm

-Level 1 performance upgrade (BMC air filter, ECU tune)

Exterior:

-Custom full vinyl wrap

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you like the new look of this 650-HP Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R?