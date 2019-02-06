Fostla

The newest Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R is a Beast!

Posted on

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R

More power and style.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the most hardcore and powerful version of the two-door high-performance coupe without getting into the racing version. It was forged on the Green Hell of the Nürburgring Nordschleife and it shows from the driver’s seat. The car wrapping and tuning experts at Fostla in Germany got their hands on one and worked their magic.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R

The Mercedes-AMG GT R already packs a pretty hard punch thanks to the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 hiding under its hood. In stock form, this bad boy spits out a healthy 577 bhp at 6,250 RPM and 520 lb-ft. of torque from 1,900 to 5,500 RPM. That’s good for a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds and 198 mph top speed.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R

But Fostla had bigger things in mind for this factory Mercedes-AMG GT R starting with the engine. Here, zee Germans installed their ‘Level 1’ performance upgrade that includes a BMC racing filter and some ECU tuning. The end result is a whopping 650 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R

Fostla wasn’t finished their either. The entire exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GT R was transformed with a custom full vinyl wrap. The wrap starts out as a vibrant Yellow up front until the door panels, where it peels away into a jagged winter camouflage design at the rear, creating an eye-catching look that the large spoiler wing couldn’t grab by itself.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R

Just a couple of basic upgrades from Fostla makes all the difference with this Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 650 / 478 kW
Maximum Torque: 568 lb-ft. / 770 Nm
-Level 1 performance upgrade (BMC air filter, ECU tune)

Exterior:
-Custom full vinyl wrap

Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you like the new look of this 650-HP Fostla Mercedes-AMG GT R?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Lamborghini Huracan EVO
1.0K
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO steps into the Future
Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender
857
A Kahn Design

Roll on with the Chelsea Truck Co. Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender!
Toyota Supra GR Toyota Supra GR
760
Motoring News

The Toyota Supra is Back and Ready to Drive!
GTR 8XX EVO-R GTR 8XX EVO-R
732
Gemballa

Gemballa is back with the GTR 8XX EVO-R!
Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series Wheels Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series Wheels
719
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels
Friday FAIL Ferrari Street Racing Crash Friday FAIL Ferrari Street Racing Crash
640
Viral Videos

Friday FAIL: Ferrari 360 Crashes while Street Racing
Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast
634
Novitec Rosso

Novitec Works their Magic on the new Ferrari 812 Superfast!
Group B golden years Group B golden years
600
Viral Videos

Relive the Highs and Lows of Group B!
Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Lamborghini Aventador ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
558
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Aventador with ADV05 M.V2 SL Wheels
ABT RS4+ ABT RS4+
500
ABT Sportsline

Light up the Winter with the ABT Sportsline Audi RS4+
To Top