Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 Wheels

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group

Executive power.

Nothing says prestige like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The flagship executive car is the pinnacle of German engineering, technology, and luxury. The Mercedes-AMG S65 takes that to a whole new level with a heavy dose of power, and this beast has been transformed by SR Auto Group with a new set of PUR Wheels.

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group

This Lunar Blue Metallic beast packs a serious punch thanks to a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 engine hand-built by one craftsman. A total of 621 horsepower at 4,800 RPM and 738 lb-ft. of torque from 2,300 to 4,300 RPM is produced, rocketing this sedan to triple-digit speeds with a buttery smooth ride.

There aren’t many aftermarket wheels that befit the prestige and class of the Mercedes-AMG S65, but PUR Wheels seems to have created the perfect accessory. Their new PUR RS44 wheel is designed specifically around the Mercedes-Benz vehicle platform and has a high-end, detailed design that looks right at home on this AMG.

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group

The new PUR RS44 is a duoblock forged wheel with a very clean and dynamic style that adds an eye-catching detail to the Mercedes-AMG S65. Each wheel features a twisted spoke design that’s reminiscent of a turbine, creating the impression of power, speed, and movement. The concave face sees the twisting spokes meet beneath the protruding center piece where the iconic three-pointed star proudly sits.

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group

For this fitment, the team at SR Auto Group installed the new PUR RS44 wheels in a 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear fitment. Each one of the forged wheels sports hidden hardware and a Gloss Brilliant Silver finish that contrasts the Lunar Blue Metallic body perfectly.

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 wheels by SR Auto Group

In a world where everyone is drawing attention with flashy and extravagant upgrades, it’s better to fly past with power and some custom-tailored class.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG S65
Wheels: PUR RS44
Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear wheels: 21 x 10.5
Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware

Mercedes-AMG S65 with PUR RS44 Wheels Gallery

Source/Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the look of these custom PUR RS44 wheels on this Mercedes-AMG S65 by SR Auto Group?

