Rugged Black-on-Black style.

Afzal Kahn has been busy to start the new year, working his magic on a number of different custom-tailored vehicles. One of the first to roll down the boulevard is the new Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender. This two-tone SUV is built for luxury but packs a rugged punch and is willing to get down and dirty if needed.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender features a Volcanic Rock Satin base color with a shimmering Gloss Black roof as well as other accessories. This blends the world of luxury and off-road capability into one stunning package.

The new Land Rover Defender has been equipped with some brawny upgrades starting up front with a new bumper that features Tron ring lighting and fog lamps beneath a new pair of Shadow Chrome headlights. A new front bumper sump guard protects the underbody for those departures from the pavement. Staring ahead between the new lights is an X-Lander grille. New extended front and rear fenders have a boxy shape and boast integrated vents and bolt apertures for a tougher aesthetic. The rear benefits from a new pair of classic lenses as well as a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover.

New hardware beneath the body work of the Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender adds to its capability. New 1983 RS Defend wheels measure 18 x 8.0, are finished in a smooth Satin Black color, and wear 265/65/18 Cooper Discoverer A/T3 Sport tires for better all-terrain traction. Hard-wearing mud flaps just beg drivers to hit the trails while a new suspension lift ensures no obstacle is too tough. The finishing touch is a new twin cross-hair exhaust system.

Behind the dark-tinted privacy glass and up the tubular side steps is a warm and welcoming interior. The Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender boasts new front GTB sport seats and the factory rear seats trimmed in quilted and perforated leather. The passenger dashboard top and grab handle, center glove box, door panel inserts, instrument binnacle, roof headliner, sun visors, and rear door panel have all been upholstered to match. Below, a new set of toughened rubber floor mats help keep things clean.

Facing the driver is a new double-three-spoke steering wheel while vented foot pedals in machined aluminum sit below. A new Black Churchill time clock fascia adds an even more high-end touch.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender is currently available for £55,999. The latest analysis from the independent vehicle trade specialists at CAP shows a 20-percent uplift in residual value for the Defender XS 110 compared to the standard model, giving owners of Chelsea Truck Company Defenders, peace of mind with their investment.

Chelsea Truck Co. Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender Specifications

Exterior:

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-265/65/18 Cooper Discoverer A/T3 Sport – Set of Four

-Extended Wheel Arches in Gloss Black

-X-Lander Front Grille with Headlight Surrounds in ABS Material

– Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Roof in Gloss Black

-Front Bumper Replacement with Lights (2 x Tron Lights & 2 x Fog Lights)

-Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Complete Color Change – Volcanic Rock Satin

-Tubular Side Steps

-Paint Detailing on Front Grille

-Shadow Chrome Headlamps

-Classic Rear Lenses

-1983 RS Defend Alloy Wheels – 8×18″ in Satin Black

Interior:

-Rear Boot Matt

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Nappa Black Leather

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel

-Rear seats Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Floor Mats (Toughened Rubber)

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Chelsea Truck Co. Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the two-tone color and rugged look of the new Chelsea Truck Company Luxury Volcanic Rock Over Gloss Black Defender?