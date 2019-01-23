Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Grand Touring Monster.

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is one of the greatest grand touring automobiles in the world. It packs a monster V-12, has incredible performance, sports an exotic design, and offers all the comfort you could need. Although Ferrari has since replaced it with the 812 Superfast, it’s still an incredible sight to see in person – especially after the team at Autodynamica worked their magic with Novitec Rosso upgrades and a new set of Brixton Forged wheels.

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is one of the last from Maranello to sport a big, naturally-aspirated V-12. Here, a 6.3-liter motor spits out 730 bhp at a high 8,250 RPM and 509 lb-ft. of torque at 6,000 RPM, making it the fourth-most powerful production road car from Ferrari, ever. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, allowing it to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.1 seconds.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast may be the latest but this F12Berlinetta from Autodynamica is making a bid for the greatest. The Texas-based auto dealer/high-performance shop installed a range of Novitec Rosso upgrades to this monster from Maranello. There’s a new carbon fiber front spoiler lip, fender vent insert, side skirts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser that gives the F12Berlinetta a sharper, more aggressive look.

What really transforms the entire grand tourer into a confident exotic with loads of road presence is a new set of Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece step-lip forged wheels feature a unique five-spoke design that splits as it reaches the outer barrel for a dynamic and intricate look.

On this Ferrari F12Berlinetta, the new Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series wheels measure a staggered 21 x 9.5 up front and 22 x 12.5 at the rear, with the concave profile getting progressively deeper. Each wheel also sports a dark Brushed Carbon Bronze with 50/50 hardware that matches the exotic styling of this powerful machine.

Although there may be a more powerful, faster, and newer grand tourer rolling off the line in Maranello, this Ferrari F12Berlnetta will be stealing attention for years to come.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari F12Berlinetta

Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Brushed Carbon Bronze

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.5

Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.5

Wheel Options: 50/50 Exposed Hardware

Other Upgrades: Novitec Rosso aerodynamic kit

